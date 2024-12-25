Scientists achieve breakthrough that could solve major battery issue — here's why EV companies are taking notice

A team of researchers at the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) has achieved a breakthrough that could have a huge impact on the future of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The team, led by Dr. Joong Tark Han, developed a method to produce carbon nanotube (CNT) powder that can be evenly dispersed, a world first, according to Korea's National Research Council of Science and Technology, sharing via Tech Xplore.

CNTs are long cylindrical structures made up of hexagonal carbon chains. They're 100 times stronger than steel and have electrical conductivity capabilities comparable to copper, according to the news report. The problem has been that CNTs tend to clump together, making them hard to mix with other materials used in batteries.

CNT powder that's resistant to clumping will help pave the way for dry battery manufacturing processes that don't rely on toxic liquid solvents that can be volatile.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"The dry process is environmentally friendly as it does not use toxic solvents, eliminates the need for solvent recovery, simplifies the process, and reduces production cost," said Dr. Han, adding, "This technology will greatly aid in securing a significant technological lead in secondary battery technology."









The CNT powder can also increase the energy density of batteries (the energy stored relative to the batteries' mass), so it's no wonder EV companies around the world have taken notice. This new technology could play a part in the development of solid-state batteries, which require a dry process, and are widely viewed as the next step in the evolution of EV batteries.

Improved battery performance could convince prospective car buyers to make their next vehicle an EV, reducing planet-warming pollution that contributes to extreme weather, threatening lives and the global food supply.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The CNT powder is being tested with various applications, including thick-film anodes and cathodes, which allow for higher capacity and improved performance.

The KERI team has spent years working toward this achievement and has filed for a domestic patent. Dr. Han expects the CNT powder to attract a lot of attention and plans to identify companies that can put the technology to good use.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.