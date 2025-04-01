Officials take action after 7,000 deaths were linked to same cause in their city: 'Major and emerging public health challenge'

Upgrades like these sensors can help inform better policy decisions.

The deployment of air quality sensors across the Ugandan city of Kampala is yielding results for residents, according to SciDev.net.

Kampala suffers from some of the worst air quality in Africa. Particulate concentrations are eight times higher than World Health Organization recommendations. This pollution has led to an estimated 7,257 deaths in the city over the last four years.

That's why the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has installed 65 sensors in the area. These have provided real-time air quality data and help city managers deploy mitigation efforts quickly.

"We have advocated for the use of a train in the Eastern route, which was highly polluted during the morning and evening, to reduce the emissions from cars on that route," said Alex Ndyabakira, head of air quality monitoring for KCCA, per SciDev.net.

Heart diseases, asthma, cancers, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases are just some of the air quality dangers that threaten the 5 million inhabitants of the greater Kampala region.

Major sources of pollution identified by stakeholders included home energy use, transportation, and solid waste. Home energy use is indeed a large emitter, even in North America. Transportation also plays a big role globally.

Luckily, there are loads of solutions available. Home energy use can be improved by switching to induction stoves and swapping furnaces for heat pumps. Transportation pollution can be reduced by using an electric vehicle or public transit. Meanwhile, composting, recycling, and repairing can reduce the amount of solid waste pollution people are subjected to.

While Kampala's air quality continues to be a direct danger to residents, upgrades like these sensors can help inform better policy decisions.

"This is a major and emerging public health challenge, but with technological advancement and innovation, air quality monitoring is no longer expensive and cumbersome," said Sumi Mehta, vice president of climate and environmental health at Vital Strategies, per SciDev.net.

