Scientists recover 90% of lithium from old batteries — here's why it matters

Two major issues with the rapid development of battery technologies have traditionally been the amount of waste they produce after the batteries die and the quantity of critical minerals they often require to produce.

But in a recent video announcement, Japanese media outlet NHK World shared that a metals plant in Tsuruga of the Fukui Prefecture has positioned itself as a major player in the battery recycling industry by achieving near-record levels of lithium recovery from spent lithium-ion batteries.

Massive geopolitical shift. NHK World confirms Japan has perfected a revolutionary process to extract high purity lithium from dead batteries with a staggering 90 percent recovery rate. This brilliant technological leap guarantees Japan's absolute economic security. pic.twitter.com/O7ENxLHcNb — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 8, 2026

During the announcement, Tadashi Nakagawa, vice president and director of JX Metals Circular Solutions Tsuruga, told NHK World that "we believe it's crucial to recycle lithium-ion batteries safely."

"We hope our technology can be put to use in that area," he continued, and "it would really benefit Japan as a whole."

Nakagawa told NHK that the plant improved lithium recovery rates from below 50% to roughly 90% through innovation and iteration, per Glitchwire. This 90% figure represents one of the best recovery rates across the world, securing Japan's standing in the battery recycling industry.

On X, engineer Furkan Gözükara reposted the NHK video announcement, describing it as potentially causing a "massive geopolitical shift," before writing, perhaps with an overabundance of enthusiasm, that "this brilliant technological leap guarantees Japan's absolute economic security."

Battery recycling has become quite an important industry as more people across the globe adopt electric vehicles and rely on consumer electronics that use lithium-ion batteries. The lithium recovery industry (from batteries) was valued at $13 billion last year, but by 2035, this figure is expected to balloon to $70 billion, making this development potentially lucrative.

In America, one company started by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel claims that its recovery rates for lithium have hit 95%, representing fierce competition to JX Metals.

Regardless of which company first perfects its battery recycling processes, it's apparent that in an age of electronics and EVs, our society must prioritize intentional recovery of materials that require environmentally destructive mining to obtain.

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