Jane Goodall always carried a stuffed monkey, and it all started with a chimp mix-up

"I sobbed when I saw him sitting solo at her memorial service."

A sweet Instagram post is giving fans a fresh glimpse into how Dr. Jane Goodall, the famed primatologist and conservationist, built such a warm bond with audiences around the world.

The answer, surprisingly, involves a stuffed monkey named Mr. H.

The Jane Goodall Institute (@janegoodallinst) used an Instagram post to explain why Goodall was so often seen with a stuffed animal. The institute's post says the toy served an important purpose: "Mr. H helped Jane connect with young people, which was essential to her mission to inspire the next generation."

According to the post, a man named Gary Haun, who had lost his eyesight, gave Goodall the plush toy after believing he was handing her a chimpanzee. Goodall demonstrated that Mr. H has a tail and is, in fact, a monkey, as chimpanzees don't have tails.

Mr. H also became a frequent travel companion. "Mr. H accompanied Jane on global stages around the world," the caption explained, "including six out of seven continents for Jane's 90th birthday tour!"

The institute framed Mr. H as more than a charming prop, saying he "made people smile" and that Goodall carried him as "a symbol of the indomitable human spirit."

In a recently shared, previously unaired interview, Goodall emphasized the importance of taking any action to help the climate, no matter how small.

Whether it's finding a way to talk to friends and family about climate issues, like Goodall did with Mr. H; taking action in your community; or voting for candidates who align with your views, there are steps you can take to effect change.

Just like her message and greater mission, Mr. H resonated deeply with the post's viewers.

"I sobbed when I saw him sitting solo at her memorial service," one wrote.

"To awaken empathy for and with the monkeys and make us understand that all species influence each other (the global ecosystem in animals and wildlife)," said another, of Goodall's and Mr. H's mission.

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