Jane Goodall's grandson says her mission lives on: 'We were lucky to have a soul like Jane'

"I am doing what I can because I feel there is a part of me that can contribute to the mission."

A new Instagram post from the Jane Goodall Institute shifts the spotlight from the world-famous conservationist to the family member helping carry her work forward.

In a carousel of photos from Tanzania and the ChangeNOW conference, Jane Goodall's grandson, Merlin van Lawick, conveys a simple message: her mission is far from over.

The Jane Goodall Institute (@janegoodallinst) posted the carousel, pairing images of Goodall and van Lawick at institute events with a caption drawn from van Lawick's recent interview with Mongabay at ChangeNOW.

"We were lucky to have a soul like Jane. And we were lucky that she decided to invest her life the way she did," van Lawick says.

He adds, "I am doing what I can because I feel there is a part of me that can contribute to the mission."

Goodall's name is closely associated with wildlife protection, chimpanzee research, and environmental advocacy, and the post highlights how movements can endure beyond a single person through broader community involvement. She built her institute from the ground up, helping the community and pursuing knowledge about the local environment, and Merlin hopes to continue to build that legacy.

Conservation work is not just about protecting animals in distant forests. Healthy ecosystems support cleaner air, safer water, more stable food systems, and greater resilience in the face of climate-related disruptions.

When leaders inspire families, young people, and local communities to stay engaged, those benefits can spread outward.

Van Lawick's comments suggest that meaningful impact does not require global fame. It can begin with contributing "what you can" to a mission bigger than yourself.

Van Lawick framed his role not as replacing Goodall, but as helping carry forward her life's work.

The institute's caption describes Goodall's lifetime of dedication as rare and meaningful.

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