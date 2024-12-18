  • Tech Tech

Major company could save economy billions with latest off-site solar plant: 'One of the key pillars'

"ITC is not the only company looking to green up."

by Tina Deines
ITC Ltd, one of India's largest multi-business conglomerates, recently commissioned its fourth offsite solar plant as part of its quest to operate off of 100% renewables by 2030.

PV Magazine reported that the plant, located in the Davangere district of Karnataka, will have a capacity of 9.45 MW. So far, the company has transitioned to more than 50% renewables to meet its energy requirements.

It is the second such plant in Karnataka and will help push its renewables share there to nearly 90%, according to the publication. The energy will go toward operating a number of ITC's properties including hotels such as the ITC Windsor and an agri-product processing factory.

"In line with ITC's Sustainability 2.0 Vision, it has been our endeavour to accelerate efforts in decarbonisation," Sivakumar, Group Head of Agri, IT Business and Sustainability at ITC Ltd, told PV Magazine. "Expanding our renewable energy footprint has been one of the key pillars of our low-carbon growth strategy."

ITC's move is especially impactful, as India is one of the world's most polluted countries, according to the Clean Air Fund. The organization's website states that the country suffers 2 million premature deaths each year due to air pollution. This dirty air has an economic toll of $95 billion because of factors like absenteeism from work and lower worker productivity, it adds.

Transitioning to renewables also helps in the fight against rising global temperatures since traditional energy sources like coal, oil, and natural gas account for more than 75% of all planet-heating pollution, according to the United Nations. 

ITC is not the only company looking to green up. Microsoft, Walmart, Apple, and Meta are now among America's biggest corporate solar energy users. Plus, some companies like PepsiCo are electrifying their vehicle fleets to cut down pollution.

You can make an impact by changing the way you get around. For instance, walking, cycling, and using public transit limit pollution and can save you money on gas.

x