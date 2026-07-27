Invasive ants attack endangered gecko eggs, but 100 still make it back to Mauritius

Island species are often at particular risk because they evolved in isolation.

An ant attack on endangered gecko eggs at a zoo has threatened a breeding effort for the reptile from Mauritius.

Luckily, more than 100 young gecko eggs managed to be safely returned to the East African island country despite some losses to the big-headed ants. For a species already strained by habitat loss, invasive species, and wider environmental disruptions, that result counts as a modest but important conservation gain.

What happened?

According to the BBC, conservationists working with Jersey Zoo (in the English Channel) were raising endangered Mauritian geckos for release into the wild when invasive ants attacked some of their eggs at the zoo.

The Jersey Zoo had received 142 eggs in December, but by January, zoo employees noticed that big-headed ants were feeding on the eggs. Despite the zoo's best efforts to address the ant problem, only 91 eggs returned to Mauritius. These 91 eggs eventually led to 68 geckos being released to a Mauritian lagoon, per the BBC.

Even with those losses, many geckos started their lives in Mauritius, continuing a long-running push to strengthen vulnerable wild populations.

These geckos are part of a larger restoration effort on the Indian Ocean island, where introduced predators and other human-driven pressures have severely harmed native wildlife. Mauritius has also had to recover from major environmental damage in recent years, including the 2020 oil spill off its coast, as reported by the BBC.

Why does it matter?

Island species are often at particular risk because they evolved in isolation. When invasive ants, rats, cats, or other non-native threats arrive, animals found nowhere else on Earth can be driven toward extinction with alarming speed.

The stakes extend far beyond a single reptile. Healthy ecosystems can support tourism, protect natural heritage, and help maintain the balance of insects, plants, and other wildlife that local communities rely on. In places such as Mauritius, safeguarding native species also helps protect landscapes that are globally significant for biodiversity.

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