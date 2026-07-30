The 'dead internet' theory sounded absurd, then bots overtook humans on the web

The internet is still full of people, but a growing share of the activity happening behind the scenes is now being driven by automated tools rather than human users.

As bot traffic rises, people are revisiting the so-called "dead internet" theory, though the version supported by current data is much narrower — and much more concrete — than the original conspiracy narrative, as Futurism reports.

What's happening?

One of the strongest signals in support of this once-obscure theory came from recent Cloudflare data.

In June, it indicated that bots were responsible for 57% of webpage requests, the first time they had crossed into the majority in its tracking.

As Futurism noted, Fortune grouped that figure with other recent indicators suggesting automated systems now account for most activity on some parts of the web.

That still falls well short of a digital world dominated by fake personas, or one where most human conversation online is being written by machines.

What the data does show is that crawlers, scrapers, AI agents, and other automated systems are hitting websites at enormous scale, often faster and more frequently than any person would.

Fortune also cited Rudy Yang, a financial tech analyst at Pitchbook, who framed the evidence cautiously.

"There's a lot of missing pieces of information, but a lot of the observed data suggests the same thing, which is like there is more bot activity. Agentic AI activity is driving a lot of the browser activity you're seeing," Yang explained.

Graphite, an SEO firm, estimated that artificial intelligence produced more than half of new English-language articles online.

Separately, cybersecurity firm HUMAN said AI-agent traffic rose 7,851% from a year earlier.

Why does it matter?

For everyday internet users, the biggest disruptive impact may be a web that feels far less useful — and markedly less human.

Search results can become crowded with AI-written pages, while chatbot summaries may keep people from clicking through to the original reporting, research, or expert advice from which those summaries were generated.

Automated traffic creates a secondary problem for publishers and small websites: it can pound their infrastructure without supporting their business model.

Many of those sites rely on human visits and ad impressions to pay for servers, writers, editors, and upkeep, as AI agents drain site resources while generating little to no revenue in return.

What's being done?

If independent sites struggle to stay online or keep producing original work, consumers may be left with fewer trustworthy places to find clear, reliable, accurate information.

In that sense, the "dead internet" label can point in the wrong direction.

Humans have not disappeared from the web; the more immediate issue is that automated systems are increasingly shaping what people see, what gets published, and how the economics of the internet work.

Web infrastructure and cybersecurity companies are closely tracking the rise in automated traffic, and the internet is changing quickly, even if it is not dead.

"[AI agents] consume the web completely differently than humans do," Yang told Fortune.

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