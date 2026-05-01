Amazon's new podcast feature needs to be heard to be believed

"The funniest possible content that AI and Amazon could create."

Amazon has introduced a feature that allows users to listen to one- to two-minute AI-generated audio reviews of its products, according to Business Insider.

The feature is framed in a podcast style that uses two AI "hosts" to discuss user reviews and the product description.

Business Insider correspondent Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) shared the news in a post on the social media platform X, along with her attempt to use the feature on a diaper rash cream product for sale.

Finally, the AI feature we all wanted and needed: Amazon now creates an AI "podcast" about products where two AI "hosts" discuss the product and take your questions as if it's a call-in show. pic.twitter.com/iSFMYrZeI3 — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) April 29, 2026

In the example, the audio clip starts with an AI-generated voice of a woman; it describes the product review as an "AI-generated shopping show." The voice then asks its "co-host," Emma, some specifics about the product to simulate realistic podcast discourse.

The feature even includes a segment to mimic a call-in podcast show, where you can ask questions about the product in real time.

In the middle of the product review, Notopoulos comically types, "help my butt hurts," to see how the AI hosts respond.

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The question is added to a queue until the program can process a response at an appropriate time, keeping in line with an actual podcast experience. Once the question is received, the initial voice hands it over to co-host Emma, to which the AI agent responds by rattling off the benefits and ingredients of the rash cream for skin irritation.

In her review, Notopoulos notes that the product is "the funniest possible content that AI and Amazon could create" and that the format is "so immaculately conceived and devoid of human touch," before alluding to the "dead internet theory." This theory postulates that the internet is now dominated by AI chatbots and automated engagement as opposed to real human activity.

An Amazon representative told Business Insider that the discussions draw from a variety of sources, not just product listings, potentially incorporating information from different online platforms. The AI is powered by several technologies, including Amazon Bedrock.

The feature is not available for every Amazon product listing, but, given the success of Amazon's former endeavor with AI chatbot Rufus, the company will most likely seek to expand the feature's capabilities.

While the AI podcast style isn't new, it does raise some concerns in the context of online shopping, especially as Amazon seeks to use this tool as an enforcer for purchasing more items, more frequently.

The appeal to customers is also easy to grasp since the average person probably doesn't want to spend their time sifting through product reviews and descriptions when a tool that can audibly summarize everything and answer your questions in real time exists.

Still, commenters on Notopoulos' post pointed out the bizarre, dystopian nature of a product like this.

"QVC went off the air because it can now be completely AI generated," lamented one user.

"These companies are inventing Black Mirror episodes nobody even considered before," said another.

One person simply asked, "Is this hell?"

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