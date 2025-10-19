Alarming report reveals overlooked health risk lurking in baby bottles — here's what you need to know

Within the last few decades, scientists have become aware of the problem of microplastics: tiny fragments of plastic that break off larger objects and persist in our environment, sometimes contaminating our food, our drinks, and even our air.

There is evidence linking these pollutants to serious health problems, so limiting exposure is crucial. Unfortunately, a new study has shown that infants are being exposed to microplastics every day through baby bottles.

What's happening?

This study appeared in the November 2025 issue of the Microchemical Journal. It examined two types of polypropylene baby bottles that were commercially available for feeding infants, along with silicone nipples.

The study found that microplastics were released from the bottles during simulations of normal daily activities, such as washing and sterilizing the bottles. This wasn't just a handful of particles, either; researchers concluded that babies using these bottles could be exposed to 1,237 to 2,835 particles per kilogram of body weight every day.

Why is infant exposure to microplastics important?

Microplastics in our diet end up in our bodies, with significant health effects. They can impact fertility, cause certain forms of cancer, and have been linked to a wide range of other conditions. Their impact is powerful enough that scientists have begun to warn against drinking bottled water due to the higher concentration of microplastics in it compared to tap water.

Given the numbers in this study, an infant who gets all their nutrition from bottles could have even higher microplastic exposure than someone who drinks bottled water, with all those particles going into a much smaller and more delicate body. Also, given this exposure in early life, the plastic will have more time to build up and cause problems.

What's being done about microplastic exposure through baby bottles?

When possible, it's best to choose an alternative to plastic for everyday items. For example, parents could choose glass baby bottles, even if breastfeeding is not an option. Researchers could also prioritize developing heat-resistant baby bottles that don't shed this volume of microplastics.

