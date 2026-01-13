Handyman shares straightforward thoughts after testing out the high-tech cooktop taking over US kitchens: 'The truth you didn't know'

You may even hear the magnets working when you turn on the stove.

Upgrading your home to cook more efficiently and safely is what everyone wants, but it's wise to do your research first. That's why one handyman shared his thoughts on an induction stovetop on YouTube: so you'll know exactly what you're getting.

The Ultimate DIYer (@UltimateDIYer) created a short to give you insight into these high-tech stoves. In the video, titled "Induction vs Electric: The Truth You Didn't Know," he noted that an electric stove uses electricity to heat up a pot or pan. An induction stove uses magnets. You may even hear the magnets working when you turn it on.

You shouldn't put your hand on an electric stove after cooking because you'll burn yourself, but an induction stove is cool to the touch. This is handy if you have kids in the house; there's no need to worry that they will accidentally get burned.

He also noted that because of how the stove works, there are specific pots and pans you have to use. You'll want to get stainless steel or cast iron cookware. The best way to know if something will work on an induction stove is to try to stick a magnet to it. If it sticks, it's compatible. You can also get a plug-in induction burner to reap these benefits.

As well as being safer, induction cooking can also speed up those weeknight dinners. "It cooks and boils water faster than a gas system," the Ultimate DIYer said. He added, "It's extremely quick and extremely efficient."

He placed a pot of water on the stove, and it was boiling in two minutes. Because it heats up more efficiently, it will also save you money.

Another benefit of induction cooking is that you won't release toxic gases, such as benzene and methane, into your home.

If you're worried about the cost of upgrading, consider that you can get an $840 rebate through the Inflation Reduction Act when you install an induction stove.

If you rent, or if you can't or don't want to remodel your kitchen, those plug-in induction burners are affordable — starting at $50.

