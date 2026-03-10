Stanford study reveals how 22 million Americans can quickly avoid exposure to air pollution: 'The No. 1 thing they could do'

"Seeing it in real time was a surprise to me."

Induction stoves could help tens of millions of Americans avoid the harmful indoor air pollution generated by using gas stoves.

What's happening?

A December study examined the risks of nitrogen dioxide exposure by ZIP code, and the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the paper could push residents in the Bay Area to adopt the cleaner technology in their kitchens.

Induction stoves are one way to sidestep the dangers of gas stoves, which also pose fire and burn risks. Some states offer incentives of up to $840 off the cost of induction ranges, which are gaining traction because they help you cook faster and are more energy efficient.

Induction stoves use electromagnetism to heat pans directly. Stove surfaces cool down quickly, making them easier to clean. If you rent or have no desire to change your kitchen, you can check out plug-in induction burners, which start at $50.

When Stanford University Earth system science professor Robert Jackson started studying indoor air pollution several years ago, he realized how much of an issue his gas stove was. Fellow researchers spent days in his home, monitoring how much pollution was being produced and whether it was helpful to open windows, use air filters, or run a range hood, as the Chronicle detailed.

"Seeing it in real time was a surprise to me," said Jackson, one of the study's authors. "This is a serious health issue, and I think electrification is the solution."

The effect could be particularly impactful in the Golden State, where around 70% of homes feature gas stoves, the newspaper reported.

Why is this important?

Nitrogen dioxide is the most common outdoor air pollutant, coming from vehicle exhaust and coal power plants, per the Chronicle. It causes respiratory problems and raises the risk for chronically exposed children to develop asthma. Folks with heart and lung issues are also especially susceptible to the toxins emitted by gas stoves.

Jackson said that people spend most of their time indoors, so eliminating or reducing indoor air pollution would have a greater effect than the policies that have drastically cut outdoor air pollution.

The Chronicle noted that the study showed that people who live in areas with poor air quality would benefit from replacing gas stoves with electric ones, and those in areas with good air quality would derive a greater advantage, perhaps reducing their exposure to pollution by over half.

"For 22 million Americans, getting rid of their gas stove would wipe out any known health risks associated with nitrogen dioxide," it stated.

Jackson said, "It may be for many people in the Bay Area that the No. 1 thing they could do to reduce their exposure is electrify."

What's being done about indoor air pollution from gas stoves?

The solution is not uniform. Induction ranges can be costly upfront, and even an affordable plug-in burner isn't going to be right for everyone. It depends on your income, living space, personal preferences, and more.

If you do want to buy an induction burner or stove, see if government incentives are available in your area. If you don't, use your exhaust hood (as long as it vents outside), open a window, or turn on an air purifier when you cook on your gas stove.

"Even just cooking on a back burner may help a little because the fumes are farther away and more easily picked up by the hood," the Chronicle stated.

