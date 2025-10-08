New market research reveals stunning finding about high-tech stoves that are quickly gaining popularity — here's what you need to know

The market for induction range cookers is growing, as more homeowners are prioritizing efficiency and sustainability in the kitchen.

A new report titled North America Range Cooker Market (2025-2033) revealed key insights highlighting market trends for induction range cookers. According to the findings, the compound annual growth rate for induction cookers is "expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2033."

Grand View Research noted numerous factors contributing to the significant growth, highlighting advancements in smart and energy-efficient kitchen appliances. As a result, induction range cookers are not only appealing due to their power savings but also due to their health benefits. Unlike gas stovetops, induction ranges do not emit any harmful indoor pollutants.

Another reason homeowners are opting for induction stoves is their speed. Induction stoves heat up faster than gas ranges, making cooking times more efficient. The flat burners also make for easier cleanup, saving you time in the kitchen.

Switching to an induction stovetop can be affordable. Homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. While many of the tax credits under the IRA are expiring by the end of 2025, the rebates for induction stoves are still available. Thus, taking advantage of these tax credits sooner rather than later can be the difference between saving thousands of dollars on home upgrades.

For renters or homeowners who may not want a major kitchen renovation, there are still ways to bring induction burners into your home. A plug-in induction burner, for example, is a great, inexpensive option for avoiding the hazards of gas stoves. Starting at just $50, a plug-in burner is also a simple way to try out induction for the first time.

Other ways you can electrify your home and save money include installing solar panels and upgrading your HVAC system. Switching to solar energy can bring your energy bills down to $0 or nearly $0.

For homeowners looking to go solar, EnergySage provides a free service that allows you to compare quotes from local installers, saving you up to $10,000 on your installation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

If purchasing panels isn't in your budget, you can still go solar by leasing panels. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program lets you install panels for no money down, allowing customers to lock in low energy rates.

Another way to improve your home's energy efficiency and save money is by upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump. On average, households can save nearly $400 per year on energy costs thanks to a heat pump. If you're looking to make the switch, Mitsubishi can help you find an affordable option for your home.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.