Home chef shares candid review after one week wrangling with super-high-tech stove: '[They] can't fix my stupid'

A tech-savvy home chef has taken to Reddit to share a detailed breakdown of their experience with a new induction cooktop. Overall, the original poster was very pleased with the performance and usability, while suggesting that most of the complaints they did have could potentially be fixed via future software updates.

Posting to the r/ImpulseLabs subreddit, the OP had plenty of praise for their week of experience using the induction cooktop.

"Extremely impressive build quality," the OP wrote of their new Impulse Labs appliance. "And beautiful retro modern industrial design."

One of the features that the OP appreciated most was the cooktop's temperature mode, which allows the user to set and then maintain a consistent temperature. This is unlike most cooktops, which continue to grow hotter and hotter when left on unless the user reduces the heat setting manually.

"Extremely handy to walk away for a few minutes knowing something will not burn or surpass a browning level," the OP said of the induction cooktop's temperature mode.

The OP was also impressed by the cooktop's power, noting that it boiled water incredibly quickly. Induction cooktops have long been recognized for their ability to boil water faster than traditional electric or gas stoves.

While the OP cautioned that the rapid boiling speed also could lead to water boiling over, they admitted that this was largely a matter of user error.

"Sadly, Impulse can't fix my stupid," they wrote.

Another feature that the OP found helpful was the fact that the induction cooktop included a battery, which allowed it to be used even during a power outage.

In addition to their powerful performance, energy efficiency, and other helpful features, experts have also touted induction cooktops for avoiding the health risks presented by gas stoves. Research has shown that gas stoves can cause dangerous levels of indoor air pollution.

Fellow Redditors flocked to the comments to thank the OP for their detailed review and to share their takes.

"Thank you for a great write-up!" wrote one commenter. "I agree with most of your points based on my limited time using the cooktop."

Another commenter, who appeared to be affiliated with Impulse Labs, promised several upgrades in the pipeline, some of which would directly address the OP's issues.

"Many of these are on the list for future updates," they said, indicating that a boil detection feature was in the works.

While a new induction cooktop or range might not be in every household's budget, a variety of plug-in induction burners are available for as little as $50. These plug-in models provide all of the benefits of induction cooking without the expense of a full cooktop. They can be a great option for renters, too.

Additionally, for a limited time, homeowners purchasing new induction cooktops can save up to $840 by taking advantage of federal incentives.

