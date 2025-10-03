Homeowner sparks fiery discussion after sharing disturbing information on gas stoves: 'This is the shoe that had to drop'

Gas stoves aren't just outdated and pervasive sources of pollution; they're also downright dangerous.

People are sharing about the dangers of gas stoves on social media to spread awareness and help keep people safe from these common health hazards.

For example, in a post to r/todayilearned, one Reddit user shared an NPR article about this topic and wrote, "Gas stoves pollute homes with benzene, which is linked to cancer."

The linked NPR article provided detailed information on how benzene pollution can spread throughout homes with gas stoves. It cites scientific studies on the dangers of natural gas and propane stoves, which increase benzene concentrations to levels far above safe limits.

Although good ventilation can help reduce pollution levels, gas stoves can still make breathing more difficult and exacerbate common respiratory diseases, such as asthma.

Sharing fact-based evidence about the dangers of gas stoves is an impactful way to promote public health. By doing so, you can guide people you know and even those who simply encounter your posts online towards healthier, more sustainable options for cooking food.

To avoid the dangers of gas stoves, you might suggest cooking with induction. Induction stoves cook faster with more precision and none of the toxic, cancer-causing fumes you get with gas.

Induction stoves are also a cost-effective way to cook, with affordable options starting at just $50.

If you upgrade to induction now, you could save up to $840 on a new range, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. Although many federal appliance rebates are set to expire at the end of the year, you still have time to take advantage of certain tax credits over the next few months.

Other Reddit users had strong opinions about the OP's post regarding gas stoves and shared their feedback in the comments.

"I mean, this is the shoe that had to drop doing combustion indoors," one Reddit user wrote. "Likely the worst in areas without air handling systems, like a hood vent or others."

"Why we switched to induction when we could," another Redditor commented. "Also why some places have initiatives to limit new gas appliance installations in buildings."

"Induction stoves are insanely good," someone else agreed. "We switched from gas a year ago, and I will never go back. Water boils astonishingly quickly, and pots/pans heat up in no time."

