Researchers reveal simple household change that can have major health benefits: 'Immediate improvements'

Induction cooking has been proven to supersede gas cooktops in effectiveness, saving consumers time and money.

Compact induction cooktops are a rising star in the world of food prep. According to the New York Times, "Induction converts around 80 or 90 percent of the energy it draws directly into heat for cooking, and the technology is still getting better … Gas stoves, on the other hand, only convert about 40 to 60 percent of energy into heat."

Carlos Gould, an environmental health scientist at the University of California, San Diego, explained some of the benefits.

"When considering both the climate benefits and the immediate improvements to indoor air quality, switching to an induction burner is a win-win," Dr. Gould said.

Where gas stoves release methane gas, even when turned off, induction cooktops only consume energy when in direct use. Though they do consume power, the 1:1 ratio of pollution from gas versus induction stoves makes induction the clear winner.

Beyond the effect on the environment outside the home, those inside are also affected by which cookware is being used.

Each time a gas stove is burning dirty fuel, the people using it are actively breathing it in, causing detriments to their health — especially if used repeatedly in the long term.

On the other hand, induction cooktops do not release any harmful irritants into the air, keeping cooking a clean, healthy experience.

While not everyone will be able to immediately throw out their gas stove and make the change to induction, the New York Times has made a few key suggestions.

Switching off the valve to your gas stove, done by a professional to close the stovetop, and buying a compact induction cooktop is a great, cost-effective way to put the switch into practice quickly and efficiently, without having to purchase an entire induction stove right off the bat.

The upgrade to induction cooking keeps food hot and expenses low. The number of those who have chosen to make the change is steadily increasing as more and more people realize that they can save money and cook faster while keeping themselves and their loved ones breathing clean air.

Per the Department of Energy, "Induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves, and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth top electric ranges. This improved efficiency performance can result in lower energy costs as well as lower rates of air pollution associated with energy generation."

"It's sort of a small but mighty tool," said Rachelle Boucher, a chef working for the Building Decarbonization Coalition, per the New York Times.

