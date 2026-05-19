India could repave the road to riches and skip the fossil fuel detour

For decades, economic growth has followed a dirty formula: burn fuels first and deal with the consequences later.

But analysis from the think tank Ember suggests that India may be showing there is another path, one built around electricity, solar, batteries, and modern technology.

The report, written by Kingsmill Bond and Sumant Sinha and summarized by Forbes, said India could become a major example of industrial growth without locking itself into the same deep dependence on coal, oil, and gas that shaped Western economies and, later, China.

It argued that the traditional model of development, beginning with biomass and timber, moving through coal and then oil and gas, with cleanup delayed until much later, may no longer be the only route to prosperity.

That is notable because India, the world's largest country by population, is already dealing with severe pollution. In cities such as New Delhi, coal-fired power, crop burning, and vehicle emissions have all contributed to dangerous air quality. From the outside, it can appear that the country is heading down the same highly polluting road.

Ember, however, said India may be taking a different route by moving more directly toward electrification, increasingly relying on solar panels, batteries, and other cleaner energy technologies. The authors noted that India is deploying these technologies at a far faster pace than other industrialized countries.

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If India can continue expanding its economy without first becoming deeply reliant on fossil fuels, the impact could reach far beyond its borders.

"The benefits to India are substantial," the authors of the report explained. "This energy path avoids deep fossil fuel dependency while positioning the country to supply electrotech to the world. … India is showing other countries how to take a cheaper, faster, cleaner pathway to the electrotech future."

For India's nearly 1.5 billion people, that kind of transition could mean cleaner air, more stable energy systems, and less exposure to the health and financial burdens linked to coal, oil, and gas. It also pushes back on the long-held assumption that countries must endure years of pollution before cleaner options become affordable.

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