Engineer develops ingenious new products using common waste: 'Saves a lot of water and time'

A former engineer in India has created a machine that turns discarded plastic into planters that can reduce water usage.

According to ETV Bharat, Nitin Lalit founded Alpha Planter in Karnal, India, after walking away from a well-paying automotive engineering career in Canada. Today, the business ships its recycled pots to buyers across the majority of India's states.

The startup tackles two problems: plastic pollution and water scarcity. Traditional planters often require daily watering, but Lalit's recycled containers retain moisture much longer, cutting water use by up to 80%.

"After watering them once, there is no need to water them again for seven to 10 days, which saves a lot of water and time," Lalit told ETV Bharat.

Building the machine required a three-year effort. It processes everything from beverage containers and their lids to shopping bags, turning refuse into sturdy pots that weigh little.

The entrepreneur gave up a monthly salary equivalent to roughly US$4,800 to pursue this path after noticing how much Canadians prioritized environmental awareness.

"I started following the Canadian lifestyle and saw that the people there work on environmental protection," Lalit said. "In 2016, I left my job and returned to India."

With an upfront investment of around $30,000, Alpha Planter has grown to annual revenues of approximately $180,000. The Haryana Horticulture Department awarded a grant of roughly $29,000 in 2021 to support the project.

The business now has a team of about 20 workers and offers pots in sizes suitable for flowers or vegetables, with prices starting below $1 USD. Buyers can even grow plants without soil using coco peat in these containers.

If you're interested in reducing your water use while keeping plastic out of landfills, products like these show that simple swaps in your garden setup can have a positive impact.

Alpha Planter's pots are available now through their website, and the company plans to grow its customer base across India.

