6 state attorneys general urge EPA to drop plan letting coal ash sites skip permits

"I'm calling on the Trump administration to abandon these dangerous policy changes."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and five other state attorneys general are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw a proposal they say would weaken oversight of coal ash disposal sites and increase risks for nearby communities, RiverBender reported.

What happened?

In a comment letter submitted to the agency, Raoul and the attorneys general of Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, Minnesota, and New Mexico objected to the EPA's proposed federal permit program for coal combustion residuals, better known as coal ash.

Coal ash is created when power plants burn coal.

It can contain hazardous substances such as arsenic, lead, and mercury, and those contaminants can seep into groundwater or nearby surface water.

Their objection centers on how the program would work: the coalition says it could issue broad federal permits without evaluating each site's environmental and public health risks.

The attorneys general also argue that the proposal provides too little public participation, which could make it harder for residents to weigh in on projects that may affect their water and health.

The letter also points to EPA findings that people who live near coal ash ponds and landfills can face higher exposure to metals such as cadmium, cobalt, lead, and thallium, which have been linked to organ damage and other serious health problems.

Why does it matter?

If coal ash pollution reaches waterways, it contaminates drinking water and accumulates in fish.

Exposure to the chemicals involved has been linked with cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, and damage to the kidneys and liver.

Children are considered especially vulnerable.

The coalition's letter says EPA assessments found particularly severe risks for infants, and it also cites links between contamination and lowered IQs in children.

The attorneys general say the threat can also extend beyond a single state because coal ash pollution can travel through groundwater and surface water. Raoul's office noted that coal ash from Indiana can significantly affect water quality in Illinois.

Opponents of the proposal argue that it would erode protections for waste management, public health, and water quality.

What's being done?

In their filing, the attorneys general are asking the EPA to withdraw the proposal and replace it with one that requires every coal ash unit seeking a federal permit to meet standards intended to protect people and the environment.

Raoul has challenged other coal ash policy changes.

In June, he led a separate coalition against another Trump administration proposal that would roll back rules intended to protect water from coal ash contamination.

That separate dispute involves 2024 EPA regulations covering ash ponds at inactive power plants and other previously unregulated sites known as coal combustion residuals management units.

The administration has since proposed loosening requirements for legacy ash ponds and fully exempting coal combustion residuals management units from federal regulation.

"The EPA's proposal would jeopardize the safety of Illinois' waterways and human health. Although state regulations address coal ash in Illinois, federal permits could allow coal ash from other states to migrate into our waterways," Raoul said, per RiverBender.

"I'm calling on the Trump administration to abandon these dangerous policy changes, and I will continue to work with my fellow attorneys general to advocate for strong environmental protections and oppose attempts to undermine or eliminate important regulations."

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