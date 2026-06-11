Raid on breeding facility turns up 100,000 black-market cockroaches, including palm-sized hissers

The seizure included dubia cockroaches and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, a larger species that uses a loud hiss as a defense.

More than 100,000 illegal cockroaches were seized after Australian wildlife officers recently raided a rural breeding facility west of Sydney. The haul included Madagascar hissing cockroaches so large that one appeared big enough to cover an adult's palm.

The black-market haul was valued at about 200,000 Australian dollars, or roughly $140,000, and authorities say the case is about much more than unsettling insects.

What happened?

The raid took place at a commercial breeding site in Bathurst, west of Sydney, where officers found a large cache of contraband insects, according to the Australian Environment Department, reported by TürkiyeToday.

The seizure included dubia cockroaches, often used as reptile feed, as well as Madagascar hissing cockroaches, a larger species that uses a loud hiss as a defense. Photos released after the operation showed just how large some of the insects were, with one hissing cockroach appearing wide enough to span an adult's palm.

Authorities said the breeding operation was unlawful, meaning all of the insects were treated as contraband. Officials are now working to euthanize the pests and have warned that the risks from the operation extend beyond the facility.

Why does it matter?

Invasive species are not merely unpleasant — if they escape or spread, they can damage ecosystems, food systems, and local economies. Australia is particularly vulnerable because the country is home to unique native wildlife that can be especially sensitive to outside species.

Those effects can ripple outward into food prices, pest-control costs, and the health of the landscapes people rely on.

What are people saying?

Australian environmental authorities made clear they view the case as a serious warning sign.

An environment department spokesperson said, "We take our job protecting Australia's unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously."

The spokesperson's message to businesses and pet owners involved in the trade was direct: trading illicit insects "will not be tolerated."

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