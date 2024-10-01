Companies join forces to create revolutionary vessel that could transform offshore wind farms: 'We are showing the industry'

The vessel is equipped with an eco mode, which automatically manages its four engines, increasing or decreasing use to optimize efficiency and fuel consumption.

A leading marine engine manufacturer and a shipping company that provides services for offshore wind farms have joined forces to build a crew transfer vessel that could transform the industry. According to Renewable Energy Magazine, a new I-Class CTV made by Northern Offshore Services went into use Sept. 1, powered by Volvo Penta's IPS professional platform, which is built to run unlike any other ship on the planet.

The vessel is operating in a U.K. wind farm in the North Sea, where the offshore wind industry is expanding at an incredible rate. The issue that the industry is working to solve is how to produce this clean energy while using as little dirty energy as possible.

That's what makes this new I-Class CTV equipped with the IPS professional platform so special. It's designed to work with a range of power sources, including full electric, hybrid, or — and this is a big one — internal combustion engines that can run on hydrotreated vegetable oil. The company also says it's built to run on future alternative fuel sources without modification.

🗣️ Will America someday get all its energy from renewable sources?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The vessel is equipped with an eco mode, which automatically manages its four engines, increasing or decreasing use to optimize efficiency and fuel consumption.

"Northern Offshore Services and Volvo Penta share an innovative spirit that drives us both," said Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta Marine, touting the commercial operations of the IPS professional platform-powered I-Class CTV.

"... Together, we are showing the industry what the incredible maneuverability, ease of use, and precision of the Volvo Penta IPS professional Platform can accomplish in combination with the expertise of a partner like N-O-S."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Volvo Penta and N-O-S have been working together for nearly 20 years to reduce carbon pollution, the driving force behind the overheating of the planet, which leads to more extreme weather, threatens lives, and contributes to food insecurity.

Another I-Class vessel equipped with the IPS professional platform is expected to be in operation in early 2025.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.