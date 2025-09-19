Startup develops unbelievable material that could completely change that new car smell: 'There's literally a thousand types'

"We had to develop something that could be really easily customizable."

Hyundai intends to prove that a supple car seat can be made from wheat, soy, and corn.

The innovative automaker is partnering with faux leathermaker Uncaged Innovations of New York to develop sustainable, animal-free alternatives for its vehicle interiors, according to a news release from the South Korean car giant.

It's a move that will likely draw rave reviews from the animal kingdom as well as from anyone concerned with the planet's health. That's because the cleaner biomaterial is touted as being produced with 95% less planet-warming fumes, 89% less water, and 71% less energy than real leather, per Hyundai.

"We started diving into testing literally hundreds of different plant ingredients and different combinations," Uncaged CEO Stephanie Downs said, per TechCrunch.

Importantly, Uncaged's latest products — made in cooperation with Hyundai's Cradle innovation hub — don't require dirty fuels during creation like other fake leathers. TechCrunch's Tim De Chant, who spent time touching and smelling the samples, wrote that this latest offering "feels remarkably like a variety of real animal leathers. One even smelled like it."

The online publication reported that Uncaged is also working with Jaguar Land Rover. By entering the auto market, the company is tapping a big opportunity, as each vehicle usually requires between two and 14 cowhides. Its material is already used for fashion products, all according to TechCrunch.

Vehicle use presents additional rigors. Downs told the publication that certain automakers want the alternative product to withstand 203 degree Fahrenheit heat for 500 hours. The company has hit the 185 degree benchmark at that time limit so far.

Its product is made with a plant-based cloth backing and plant-based leather substance. Both are biodegradable. A bio-based plastic helps with texture, mineral pigments add color, and flower extracts enhance smell. It costs $5-10 per square foot, depending on the size of the order, TechCrunch reported.

Alternative leathers are being developed in unlikely places. Tampa Bay, Florida's Inversa is making luxury handbags out of invasive lionfish. Missouri Coast Fisheries is creating leather out of some of the silver carp it is catching in the Missouri and Platte rivers, where the fish population is dangerously exploding.

"There's literally a thousand types of leather: different animals, different thicknesses, different ways that they tan it. We had to develop something that could be really easily customizable," Downs said.

An everyday way to make an impact is supporting brands with plastic-free packaging. The average American produces about 5 pounds of plastic waste a week, much of it ending up in a landfill or the ocean. Once there, it lingers for centuries. Plastic-free products often save you money in the long run, and they perform better.

Hyundai said the work with Uncaged is part of its effort to shift to cleaner materials. A special smell might be an unexpected side perk.

"Automotive companies have talked to us about developing their signature scent that'll be exclusive to them," Downs told TechCrunch.

