Hyundai transforms street EV with mind-blowing upgrades for iconic mountain race: 'We are ready'

Hyundai's latest performance push isn't about gas-powered muscle. As MotorTrend reported, Evasive Motorsports reworked the Ioniq 5 N from the inside out to take on the 2025 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

A reel from the team shows the track-ready electric vehicle going through final checks, with driver Rob Walker behind the wheel. Evasive removed over 500 pounds from the original build, swapping out its full interior and doors for carbon-fiber panels.

It runs on Titan 7 slicks and aero wheels. The team also added a Voltex body kit, air jacks, and upgraded brakes and designed the suspension for altitude and elevation changes.

This isn't Evasive's first time taking an EV to the mountain. In 2022, it ran a modified Tesla Model 3. That run shaped the Hyundai build, from how the team approached weight reduction to which parts could handle the climb. Its goal remains the same: Break the 10-minute mark.

Hyundai has been putting money into EV development across its lineup. One focus is solid-state battery tech, which it's testing to improve range and stability. The company's growing production footprint in the U.S. is evident in its new EV and battery facility in Georgia.

EVs have instant torque and low-maintenance parts. That edge matters on a 14,000-foot climb with thin air and tight turns. At the same time, more automakers are testing EV designs that break from the standard look and feel.

While all vehicles require energy to manufacture, EVs offset this over time. Reuters estimated that after about 13,500 miles, their emissions stay below those of a typical gas car.



Charging an EV with home solar can lower energy bills and reduce strain on the grid. EnergySage helps homeowners compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000.

With more ways to save — from lower maintenance costs to solar charging — and growing awareness around EV ownership, switching to an EV is becoming more accessible for many drivers.

"We are ready," Evasive posted before race day.

