New study reveals powerful capabilities of next-gen energy source: 'Relevant for policymakers and industry'

New research on small, hydrogen-powered boats highlighted their potential to lower carbon emissions in Europe's transportation sector.

A new study led by business chemist Professor Stephan von Delft from the University of Münster examined the sustainability and efficiency of these vehicles. Published in the Communications Engineering journal in March, the research assessed the life cycle and cost analysis of small, autonomous, hydrogen-powered boats.

The study aims to reduce transportation carbon emissions. According to Our World in Data, transportation is responsible for nearly 25% of global carbon emissions. Shipping and freight make up 40% of that. Replacing cargo ships and freight trucks with hydrogen-powered boats could dramatically reduce the sector's environmental impact.

Using a mathematical model, the researchers found that hydrogen-powered boats could be greener, as well as cheaper.

According to a summary of the research published on Tech Xplore, Von Delft said, "Our calculations show in which scenarios hydrogen-powered boats are not only more sustainable but also more economical compared to established transport solutions. … They are therefore relevant for policymakers and industry."

The data assessed gray hydrogen and green hydrogen. The former is produced using oil and natural gas, which creates harmful emissions. The latter uses water electrolysis to produce cleaner energy. Researchers compared the cost and sustainability of these hydrogen-powered models against battery-powered and gas-powered boats.

The results show that boats powered with green hydrogen were cheaper to operate once they exceeded 388 miles (624 kilometers). The average freight truck moves between 500 and 600 miles per day in the U.S., per Matrack. And cargo ships can travel hundreds or thousands of miles in a day, depending on their destination.

Based on the findings, the researchers concluded that green hydrogen-powered boats could replace 18% of the European market's trucking transportation. That's a $514.4 billion market, and the U.S. road freight transport market is $562.7 billion.

The boats used in the model can only transport one shipping container, so the same as a freight truck. This presents an exciting opportunity in the United States.

In Europe, where the shippable river network is crucial, these smaller boats can operate in shallow waters. As study co-author Simon Schlehuber pointed out, "The latter is an important advantage against the backdrop of climate change," per the summary.

If companies can ship cargo long distances for less, everyone from large businesses to individual consumers could save money. Shipping costs would decrease, making long-distance delivery more affordable.

The smaller boats might also be able to reach their destinations more efficiently. They can travel more directly, like freight trucks, rather than stopping at different ports to deliver various shipments. Meaning people can get their goods sooner.

This new mode of shipping would also drastically cut down on harmful emissions, helping create a cooler, cleaner planet. Because the transportation sector creates substantial pollution, this kind of solution would make a notable difference to the planet's health.

While only a mathematical model exists now, the potential of these hydrogen-powered boats could mean lower shipping costs and faster shipping for everyone, as well as a healthier planet.

