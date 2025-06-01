Researchers make major breakthrough with critical chemical once controlled by foreign supplier: 'Widely applicable across various industries'

Follow-up research has already begun to further test the newly developed method.

South Korea usually has to import hydrofluoroether, a crucial industrial raw material, making it expensive and complicated to obtain. However, researchers have just developed new tech so it can be produced directly and locally.

Hydrofluoroether is eco-friendly and used to make fluorinated fluids, which are key components of coolants and cleaning agents for electronics and semiconductors, according to a National Research Council of Science and Technology report published by Phys.org.

A team of scientists at the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology tested a specialized fluorinated conductive additive and found that it significantly improved conversion efficiency.

Without hydrofluoroether as a replacement, manufacturing fluorinated fluids is bad for the environment and considered to have a high global warming potential. Thanks to this breakthrough, however, South Korea can produce hydrofluoroether on its own instead of importing it from an international trade partner.

The interest in and use of hydrofluoroether is growing as companies look for sustainable alternatives that are better for the environment. This has led to an increase in research for making this material easier to mass produce.

Hydrofluoroether has a "low global warming impact, low surface tension for easy spreading, and excellent electrical insulation, making it widely applicable across various industries," per Phys.org.

"It is especially crucial as an immersion cooling refrigerant, an electronic component cleaner, and a solvent diluent in the semiconductor, electronics, and chemical industries," the report stated.

Follow-up research has already begun to further test the newly developed method in order to get it ready for commercialization.

It's always a positive when research is funded for sustainable technology that helps reduce electronics waste and pollution. This is good for the health of humans and the health of the planet.

The manufacturing processes for things like coolants and cleaning agents, materials like plastic, and food throughout the supply chain all produce huge amounts of toxic pollution like methane into the atmosphere.

Methane is currently responsible for about one-quarter of all planetary overheating, making it much worse than carbon dioxide. Plastic waste is overwhelming our environment, with an estimated 170 trillion pieces of plastic litter in the ocean.

You can do things to help. Start by choosing plastic-free options when shopping for everyday products. Always recycle where possible and dispose of trash properly, and consider picking up litter whenever you see it or volunteering to clean up a local beach or park.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.