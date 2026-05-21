Hybrid cranberries may offer blueprint for protecting future crops

"Maybe the cultivated crops aren't even the best crops."

Hybrid cranberries might be another great solution for protecting food crops and creating climate resilience.

According to WQAD, Todd Michael, PhD, explained how scientists are cross-breeding wild and domesticated cranberries to create plants better equipped as temperatures rise globally.

"Cranberries are really important for many, many different reasons, and I think many more than just Thanksgiving," Michael said.

WQAD noted the fruit's vitamin C content and links to urinary tract health, blood pressure regulation, gut health, and even sharper vision. Michael then walked viewers through the cross-breeding process in simple terms.

"To cross them, we just take the pollen from one and rub it on the flower of the other," he said, per WQAD.

That pairing creates hybrid plants that inherit useful traits from wild cranberries, including stronger defenses against temperature extremes.

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Cranberries are especially vulnerable to climate stress.

They do best in chilly bogs with acidic soil. But heat and untimely frosts are making dependable harvests tougher in key growing areas like Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and Oregon.

Scientists found that these hybrids showed "hybrid vigor," meaning they were able to boost photosynthesis, grow faster, and become more robust than either parent plant on its own.

For everyday people, that could mean a more stable supply of nutritious foods and less crop loss from extreme weather.

By continuing to breed these plants, researchers may be able to produce cranberries that have better resistance to bugs, fungus, and berry rot. All of these problems may become more common as the planet heats up.

Scientists already use this approach in other foods, including corn. This method could even help with blueberry breeding, as WQAD stated, since they're relatives of cranberries.

Companies are getting in on creating more sustainable crops as well. Seed company Corteva has been working on hybrid wheat seeds that can withstand extreme weather like droughts.

This work could ultimately help build a food system that can keep up with changing conditions while still delivering healthy produce to kitchen tables.

In the future, Michael suggested, smaller wild cranberry varieties could become important foods in their own right. They could even encourage more people to grow food at home.

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