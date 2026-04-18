Faced with $1,500 power bill, church turns to heat pumps — and saves $6k

Replacing a costly electric resistance heater or a fuel-powered furnace can significantly reduce energy costs while boosting comfort, and one Denver church is already experiencing those benefits after installing a heat pump system.

According to the City of Denver, the New Hope Baptist Church began the HVAC upgrade process after learning about the city's Energize Denver Building Performance Policy, which aims to reduce planet-warming pollution from large-scale buildings.

After hearing of the new requirements, the church put long-time facilities manager Walter in charge of the HVAC renovations.

"At first, I didn't want to do it," Walter said. "But then you see a $1,500 utility bill, and you think, 'We really need to get that down! That money could be going to help people in our community.'"





Like Walter, many homeowners are surprised when they learn heating and cooling can account for more than half of their annual energy bills. With rising rates across the country, making your HVAC system as efficient as possible is vital to curbing those costs.

If you're looking to save money on your monthly bills and protect your home from soaring utility prices, comparison sites like EnergySage can help. The company offers free tools so you understand the most efficient way to heat and cool your home.

To find the best system for the church, Walter and the Board of Trustees teamed up with Denver's Compliance Assistance Program and a city pilot program that provided guidance on heat pump retrofits.

Prior to the upgrade, the church relied on gas-fired rooftop furnaces. So far, the congregation has replaced five of the units with modern heat pumps.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

According to Walter, the new units have gone a long way to improving the comfort of the church.

"I've stopped hearing complaints about the temperature," he said. "You only hear about it when it goes wrong. So, no complaints is a good thing!"

Walter has also seen the heat pumps dramatically reduce the monthly energy costs at the church. With the upgrades, the church has saved over $6,000 on its annual bills.

Another way to save on HVAC without buying a new system is through Palmetto and its Comfort Plan, which is a creative solution that allows you to lease an HVAC system for as low as $99 a month. You'll also receive 12 years of free maintenance.

Homeowners can also pair solar panels with electric HVAC systems to further reduce costs. EnergySage makes it easy to find the best system for your home and budget while saving up to $10,000.

After seeing the benefits of the new HVAC, Walter and the church plan to continue their electrification journey by replacing the remaining gas-fired units over the next few years.

"We want to electrify," Walter told us, "When you look at the mechanics between a heat pump and gas-fired HVAC equipment, the choice is just so obvious."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.