Scientists stunned after discovering health hazard following major storms: 'I didn't expect that the risk would persist'

"We need to focus on these regions to better prepare for the growing risk."

by Lily Crowder
A study has revealed the shocking link between hurricanes and hospitalizations due to cardiovascular diseases.

Photo Credit: iStock

Following a natural disaster like a hurricane, the immediate effects are clear. Destroyed property or wildlife habitats are visible evidence of a cyclone.

However, these extreme weather events also cause hidden health issues, as a study has explained.

What's happening?

Researchers have explored the link between hurricanes and hospitalizations due to cardiovascular diseases. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, gives the first global, in-depth look at this phenomenon.

As Eos detailed, it examined 6.54 million cardiovascular disease hospitalizations across six countries. Looking at a longer post-hurricane period, the study found that the volume of hospitalizations was highest two months after a storm and continued until six months later.

"I didn't expect that the risk would persist that long," said Wenzhong Huang, an environmental epidemiologist and lead author on the study, per Eos. 

As cardiovascular-related hospitalizations mostly rose in lower-income areas and diminished in higher-income areas during these times, the study also points to disparities in wealth and healthcare resources as factors in the hospitalizations.

Why is the study concerning?

While the study doesn't point to a single factor as the cause of increased CVD cases, natural disasters due to a warming planet are clearly linked to human health. 

The study noted that decreased access to healthcare services, worsened pollution due to the storms, and psychological stress from hurricanes all impacted cardiovascular health.

Though isolated extreme weather events have always occurred, scientists have shown that irregular, extreme natural disasters are increasing due to rising global temperatures, which act like steroids for weather.

What's being done about the study's findings?

The hope is that with studies like this one, policymakers and other officials can be better prepared for natural disasters. 

Huang explained that the findings are especially crucial to areas where hurricanes have not been historically present, as they may be ill-equipped to handle the health impact on civilians. 

"We need to focus on these regions to better prepare for the growing risk," said Huang, per Eos.

To limit the impact of natural disasters, it is essential to reduce the production of human-caused pollution from the transportation, energy, and agricultural sectors, among others. 

Gases like methane and carbon dioxide released from these activities trap heat in the atmosphere, causing the global temperature to rise and exacerbating the threat of extreme weather events. 

Switching to an electric car, installing solar panels, and eating more plant-based foods are just some of the ways to help minimize the polluting impact of daily life. 

