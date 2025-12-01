Industry insider makes stunning discovery after examining homes hit by devastating hurricane: 'The wind was like a tornado'

"We didn't lose any solar panels, and the next morning, the sun was shining bright and early."

When Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica, the obvious damage stacked up fast: snapped trees, flooded yards, and neighborhoods without power. What stood out in the quieter hours after the storm was less dramatic but more consequential. Houses with rooftop solar were back on within hours. People without it had to wait.

On the south coast, retired tax auditor Jennifer Hude woke to wreckage. She told the New York Times that her mango, breadfruit, and papaya trees were gone, and water had filled her yard — yet her roof held, and her solar panels did, too.

"The wind was like a tornado, and water came through every crevice," she said. "But we didn't lose any solar panels, and the next morning, the sun was shining bright and early. We had our power back."

With the grid down around her, her home became a small community hub as neighbors arrived to charge phones, cool drinks, and update their family members.

Jamaica has spent the past decade steadily expanding rooftop solar, jumping from less than 1.4 megawatts in installations in 2015 to nearly 65 megawatts in 2023. However, it still imports most of its fuel, which keeps electricity expensive and vulnerable. Solar offers a cleaner alternative that helps residents reduce pollution and lower sky-high energy costs over time.

Melissa also became a stress test for the people who install these systems. Jason Robinson, who runs Solar Buzz in Kingston, spent days driving through fallen trees and twisted lines to check on his clients. What he found surprised him: Despite extreme winds, all of the almost 300 systems he'd installed were largely intact.



"With nearly 200-mile-per-hour winds, you're in the universe's hands," he told the New York Times. "As long as you install to code, and your roof stays on, you have a chance of surviving extremely long power outages."

For communities battered by storms, the draw of solar isn't abstract. It's the difference between a long, anxious blackout and a morning where the fridge hums, the phone charges, and you know that your home stayed powered when it mattered.

