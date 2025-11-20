Homeowner shares unexpected, real-world data after installing rooftop solar panels: '[I'm] pretty surprised'

Examples like this are helpful to people on the fence.

If you've only recently installed solar panels on your home, predicting your future energy production can feel like a mystery.

However, many people are sharing their firsthand experiences on Reddit to help others get an idea of what to expect.

In a recent post to r/Solar, one Reddit user shared how excited they were about producing 1,700 kilowatt-hours of solar energy in October.

This is an impressively high level of solar energy production that would please nearly any homeowner after making a solar investment.





"Pretty surprised by the production of the system I got," wrote the original poster, who shared that they live in Woodland Hills, California. "... I can't wait to see what June through August is going to look like."

Real-world data examples like this are helpful to people on the fence about upgrading their homes to solar power. The r/Solar subreddit is an excellent place to read honest, unbiased reviews about how people's solar systems are performing and also to learn from others' mistakes.

Another helpful resource for first-time solar customers is TCD's Solar Explorer, which connects you to trusted local installers and curates competitive bids to help you save thousands of dollars.

By using our Solar Explorer, you'll also find $0-down subscription programs that can cut your utility rates by 20%. One leasing option to consider is Palmetto's LightReach program, which helps homeowners take advantage of federal tax credits that have been retired for direct purchases by offering lower rates. If you're looking to buy panels, another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, can help you compare bids and snag incentives.

Homeowners can save even more on their monthly utility bills by pairing their solar panels with an upgraded HVAC system, such as a heat pump, for heating and cooling. Our HVAC Explorer can help you find a cost-saving, energy-efficient model that works with your budget.

Once you complete your solar installation and start tracking your home's energy production data, you might be inspired to share your experience on social media like the OP with a similar brag.

"Congratulations!!!" one Redditor commented on their post. "Great numbers. We got 1.6 MWh with a 14.45 kW system. East and West facing panels in SoCal."

"I got 2,122 kwhr with my diy 15kW ground mount array," another Reddit user shared.

Someone else wrote: "11.7 KW. 26 panels, 10 facing South, 16 East. No shade. October 1300 kwh. Altamonte Springs, Florida."

