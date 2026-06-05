Hurricane Harvey survivor's testimony reignites debate over disaster funding and preparedness

"We have had so many natural disasters, and they are only getting worse."

One Texas woman's account of surviving Hurricane Harvey is the kind of story that's hard to shake.

At a recent climate town hall, Doris Brown, co-director of West Street Recovery, described how water broke through her roof and slammed into a chair she had been sitting in moments earlier, as Houston Public Media reported.

What's happening?

The testimony is fueling renewed calls to fully fund FEMA and other disaster-response agencies as extreme weather continues to batter communities across Texas, per Houston Public Media.

At the weekend event, organized by the Climate Action Campaign alongside other environmental organizations, more than 20 community members reportedly shared what they have lived through in hurricanes, floods, freezes, and other disasters.

Brown recalled surviving Hurricane Harvey and the terrifying close call inside her home.

"Through the years, we have had so many natural disasters and they are only getting worse," she said, according to Houston Public Media.

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Speakers described not only the immediate danger posed by storms and flooding, but also the long and difficult recovery that follows.

Residents and advocates used the town hall to call for FEMA, the National Weather Service, and NOAA to receive full funding, while also pressing for stronger EPA enforcement of environmental regulations and a faster transition to cleaner energy.

Why does it matter?

As Houston Public Media noted, Texas has endured a brutal stretch of extreme weather in recent years, including hurricanes, floods, a derecho, and a historic freeze.

Emergency alerts, weather forecasting, evacuation support, rebuilding aid, and pollution enforcement can all help determine whether communities are protected or left to fend for themselves.

When funding falls short, working-class neighborhoods and frontline communities often bear the greatest burden.

What's being said?

Texans are often praised for their hardiness, but many speakers argued that what people really need is safety. Communities should not have to survive preventable disaster after preventable disaster.

"Resilience is only a virtue when you're forced to need it," local organizer Amy Zachmeyer said, according to Houston Public Radio. "And what we actually deserve and what every Texan and human deserves is safety and security."

Galena Park Fire Chief Tom Ehlers echoed that sentiment and pointed to the physical, mental, and financial toll of the events.

"I've witnessed firsthand the consequences that these disasters leave in communities," Ehlers said.

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