Hawai'i braces as Category 2 Hurricane Fausto approaches, and Southern California faces surf risk

Dangerous rip currents can form even when skies appear calm.

As Hurricane Fausto grows stronger over the Pacific, officials are warning that Hawaiʻi may see dangerous weather next week and that parts of Southern California could face hazardous ocean conditions even far from the storm itself.

The storm is still well away from land, but forecasters say the chance of real impacts is becoming harder to ignore.

What's happening?

Fausto intensified into a Category 2 hurricane on Friday and is expected to draw closer to the Hawaiian Islands next week, according to ABC News. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center cautioned that Fausto's future path and strength remain too uncertain to pin down.

Friday's advisory placed the storm far offshore, about 1,300 miles west of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and roughly 1,600 miles east of Hilo, Hawaiʻi. Its sustained winds were near 100 mph.

Forecasters said Fausto could also affect areas well outside the central Pacific. Swells from the hurricane may create dangerous surf and rip currents in parts of Southern California, posing risks far from the storm's center.

Fausto's development comes as Tropical Storm Bertha recently tracked along the Gulf Coast. Bertha swamped parts of southern Louisiana and Texas with rough waves and localized flooding before breaking apart late Thursday.

Why does it matter?

For Hawaiʻi, even a glancing blow could bring stretches of heavy rain, strong winds, rough seas, and travel disruptions. For Southern California, dangerous surf and rip currents could put swimmers, surfers, and beachgoers at risk.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, straining emergency services, interrupting business activity, and endangering public health. Flooding, power outages, and hazardous road or ocean conditions can quickly become safety concerns for entire communities, while cleanup and recovery can place steep financial pressure on families and local economies.

When forecasters can't yet pin down where a storm will land or how strong it will get, residents and officials often have only a narrow window to prepare for several possible outcomes.

And with Bertha already contributing to surf and flooding along the Gulf Coast, Fausto adds to a broader stretch of weather threats hitting different parts of the country at the same time.

What's being done?

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Fausto's path and intensity around the clock, giving Hawaiʻi residents and Southern California communities early notice as the system develops. Forecast tracks, wind speeds, and rainfall expectations can shift over several days.

In Hawaiʻi, that can include reviewing emergency supplies, charging devices, checking local alerts, and making plans in case conditions worsen. It can also mean stocking medications, securing outdoor items, and knowing evacuation guidance if local officials issue it.

In Southern California, beach and surf advisories may be the most immediate concern, as dangerous rip currents can form even when skies appear calm. Hawaiʻi residents can find similar prep guidance in The Cool Down's hurricane coverage.

The coming days will likely provide a clearer picture of where Fausto is headed.

The National Hurricane Center said, "The risk of some impacts from wind and rainfall in the area is increasing," and added that swells from Fausto could bring "life-threatening surf and rip tides" to parts of Southern California.

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