Experts warn Florida's quieter hurricane forecast is not the same as a low-threat season

"These numbers aren't zero, so you can't really let your guard down."

A lighter-than-usual hurricane outlook is not the same as a low-threat season, and Florida emergency officials and insurance professionals say it is important for people in affected areas to plan ahead when it comes to safety before conditions become worse.

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What's happening?

On Florida's Treasure Coast, residents are being advised to begin their hurricane preparations now, WFLX reported.

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According to WFLX, NOAA's 2026 forecast includes eight to 14 named storms, with three to six hurricanes and one to three major hurricanes, and meteorologists have largely connected that below-average outlook to El Niño, which causes wind conditions that make it more difficult for hurricanes to develop in the Atlantic.

Wieland said that this quieter than usual forecast should not be treated as a reason for Floridians to ease up on storm readiness.

"These numbers aren't zero, so you can't really let your guard down because any one of these could be a major hurricane," he said, per WFLX.

Emergency managers are urging residents to learn their evacuation zones, map out routes ahead of time, and leave early if conditions warrant. WFLX also reminded people to make sure their car's gas tank is full ahead of time.

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Experts said homeowners should go over their insurance policies before any storm is taking shape, with special attention to rebuilding limits, flood coverage, and hurricane deductibles.

Preparing financially can be just as important as preparing physically before a storm hits. Robert Norberg from Ardent Insurance said it is still common for homeowners to carry less coverage than they may actually need.

"Look at your coverage limits. Are the coverage limits matching today's rebuilding costs?" he said, per WFLX.

Why does it matter?

A season with fewer storms in the forecast can still be devastating if one takes a bad track.

Will Ulrich of the National Weather Service office in Melbourne, who serves as a warning coordination meteorologist, told WFLX, "The adage that the National Weather Service always says is it only takes one."

That warning carries extra weight in Florida, where rapid intensification and local hazards can make storms more dangerous while leaving less time to prepare.

Experts also told WFLX that radar gaps in parts of Palm Beach and Martin counties could make low-level tornadoes and flash flooding harder to detect quickly.

Norberg said many people misunderstand hurricane deductibles, which are usually calculated as a percentage of the home's insured value rather than a percentage of the damage itself.

Norberg noted that the entire state of Florida is a flood zone, and even if you might not be in a hurricane danger zone, he offers important advice: "I always say if it rains at your house, you need flood insurance."

For many families, the hardest stretch begins after landfall, when they may be waiting on insurance claims, scrambling for repair supplies, or living without electricity.

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What can I do?

Before storm season intensifies, make sure you know your evacuation zone, plan your routes, fill your gas tank, and gather basics like water, batteries, tarps, and first-aid supplies.

WFLX also recommended recording a video of your home on your phone for insurance purposes so that you can document potential damage. If trees or vegetation are close to power equipment, have a professional trim them before storm season ramps up.

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According to WFLX, St. Lucie County leaders emphasized, "The most important thing to remember is to have a plan and take action early."

As Martin County Emergency Management Coordinator Colin Ridel put it, "Preparation is 365 days a year."

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