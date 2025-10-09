Humane Society shares its surprising strategy to raise $850,000 for critical pet services: '[It] can really allow us to be generous'

"If you love this animal, and this animal loves you, let's keep it in your family."

The Humane Society of Huron Valley has installed hundreds of solar panels that are projected to save the organization around $850,000 on its energy bill.

As Concentrate reported, the impressive move was made possible by the Elective Pay federal program.

The program, which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act, takes extra measures to make federal clean energy incentives available to organizations that are exempt from paying taxes, such as nonprofits, municipalities, and schools.

Under Elective Pay, around 30% of a project's cost is refunded in cash from the IRS after the installation of qualifying clean energy and sustainable technologies.

According to Concentrate, solar panels, wind turbines, geothermal systems, and electric vehicle charging stations fit the bill.

Jonathan Trevathan, the Humane Society's chief financial officer, was quick to recognize the benefits of the program after learning about it in 2022. He and other Humane Society employees quickly set out a plan to participate in the green initiative.

The 474 solar panels are estimated to help the Humane Society save approximately $34,000 in annual operating costs over the next 25 years.

That's to be expected, since solar panels are one of the best ways to lower your monthly energy bill while protecting the planet from air pollution.

Concentrate reported that the extra funds will be allocated toward important pet welfare and community programs, grief counseling, pet ownership education, and access to veterinary treatment, among other things.

"We've got a Bountiful Bowls program where you can come and collect food a couple times a month to help feed your animals," Trevathan told Concentrate. "If you love this animal, and this animal loves you, let's keep it in your family. Having $850,000 more can really allow us to be generous in that way."

The Michigan Infrastructure Office's Technical Assistance Center also offers free support to help organizations navigate the Elective Pay program. However, time is running out for communities and organizations to claim an Elective Pay refund.

