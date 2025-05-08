Scientists sound the alarm after linking popular home appliance to toxic exposure risk: 'Children's inhaled dose ... could exceed recommended levels'

"If the water used to fill the humidifier contains these metals, they can become airborne and be inhaled."

A humidifier can seem like a godsend for those who suffer from allergies and other breathing problems. However, researchers from Virginia Tech are warning that, if used incorrectly, a humidifier can expose households to significant risks.

What's happening?

A humidifier converts water into vapor, releasing it into the surrounding area, essentially increasing the room's humidity. This can help alleviate a number of symptoms, such as dry skin, eye irritation, dryness in the throat, and allergies, per Medical News Today. The potential problem comes with the water used.

Andrea Dietrich, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, explained that humidifiers filled with tap water pose a risk. Any minerals contained within the source water will be released into the air as it evaporates. These include toxic heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, and manganese. "If the water used to fill the humidifier contains these metals, they can become airborne and be inhaled, posing potential health risks," Dietrich said in the university release.

Why do the health risks of humidifiers matter?

Indoor air pollution is a much bigger problem worldwide than some might realize. The U.N. Environment Programme notes that it causes almost four million premature deaths each year. While this is most acute in developing nations, everyday household appliances such as gas stoves can carry severe health and environmental risks.

A humidifier filled with tap water that is safe to drink — as the minerals don't exceed recommended levels — poses risks if the resulting vapor is inhaled. Unfiltered "hard" tap water can also damage the humidifier over time. Like with stoves, an improperly used humidifier's adverse health effects are most damaging to children.

"Children's inhaled dose of manganese from ultrasonic humidifiers could exceed recommended levels, posing risks for neurotoxicity and behavioral issues," Dietrich warned.

What can be done to reduce the health risks?

Fortunately, several practical steps can be taken to minimize the risks while enjoying a humidifier's benefits. As the Environmental Protection Agency recommends, the first step is to use distilled water. "Distillation is the most effective method for removing minerals from water," it says.

It may be tempting to use the water filter you have at home, but as Dietrich explains, that would replace one problem with another: "[Filters] replace minerals like calcium and magnesium with sodium and potassium." Regular cleaning is highly recommended, but avoid using chemical disinfectants. Natural cleaning solutions are better for the environment, better for you, and much cheaper.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.