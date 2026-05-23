North Carolina homeowner says 8-inch spider emerged from moving boxes in garage: 'I was flabbergasted'

A North Carolina homeowner got an unnerving surprise in their garage when they found a huge spider crawling on a pile of boxes, and it appeared to claim the path between the garage door and the house.

The resident went on Reddit to ask whether anyone near Raleigh could safely remove and rehome the creature they had nicknamed "Cardboard."

In a post about the encounter, the homeowner said they were in North Carolina's Piedmont region and had only recently bought the home before the spider emerged from boxes in the garage. "I was FLABBERGASTED," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



This wasn't coming from someone who dislikes wildlife, either. The resident explained that they regularly help rehome snakes and other animals, but this one felt different. They guessed it might be an unusually large wolf spider, while also joking, "This can't be a tarantula, I'm not in Australia."

According to the post, the spider had become impossible to ignore. The boxes sat along the stretch between the house door and the main garage opening, and Cardboard would sit there and "move on top of the boxes parallel to you." The homeowner said the photo was not exaggerated and estimated the spider was "like 8 inches across."

As startling as this encounter sounds, it also highlights a growing reality of modern life: People and wildlife are crossing paths more often as human spaces continue expanding into areas animals already use for shelter and food.

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A garage full of moving boxes can create exactly the kind of dark, protected hiding place spiders seek out. Newly occupied homes and storage clutter can all make these surprise encounters more likely.

A spider near a main walkway can make residents anxious about getting into their own home, and worries about pets or children can quickly raise the stakes. At the same time, many spiders play an important role in controlling other pests, which is why humane removal can matter for both people and the surrounding ecosystem.

For homeowners dealing with a similar surprise, the safest first move is usually to create some distance. Avoid trying to handle an unidentified spider with your bare hands, keep pets and children away, and reduce the chances of startling it further.

If removal is necessary, local humane pest-control professionals, wildlife-rescue networks, arachnid hobby groups, or nearby nature centers may be able to point you toward someone experienced in relocation. Sharing a clear photo and your location can also help narrow down the best next step.

To reduce the odds of another garage standoff, homeowners can remove clutter, seal gaps around doors, and cut down on conditions that attract insect prey.

The original poster shared the mixed emotions they were feeling about Cardboard.

"I grew up on Steve Irwin. So in the depths of my soul I know 'she's beautiful,'" they wrote, adding, "She doesn't deserve death because she isn't my cup of tea, but I want her out of the garage."

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