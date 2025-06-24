Researchers make game-changing discovery after studying entirely new type of farmland: 'Cheaper and more available'

"This is the resource that we have that we can run profitable businesses on."

Researchers from the University of Rhode Island are transforming a sod farm into silvopasture — a type of agroforestry system that integrates trees and livestock — and learning many valuable lessons along the way.

According to EcoRI News, the project's goal was to protect local waterways, reduce soil erosion, and promote more diverse ecosystems.

"The idea of agroforestry is integrating trees, shrubs, perennial vines into agricultural systems," Harrison Greene, chief research officer at the agroforestry company Propagate, told the outlet. "So, not only are you growing food or creating livestock, but you're having additional benefits."

Additionally, properly managed silvopasture can enhance the productivity of the land, thereby creating more economic opportunities. Plus, using land for multiple purposes and adding vegetation sequesters more carbon than leaving it empty, helping mitigate the effects of rising temperatures.

At Peckham Farm, an agricultural experiment primarily used for undergraduate education, a previously bare field is being transformed into a forest filled with black willow, chestnut, maple, and oak trees. But sometimes it makes sense to remove some trees to create pasture for grazing animals, a practice known as silvopasture by subtraction.

When Ben Coerper, a co-owner at Wild Harmony Farm, implemented this form of agroforestry, he noticed it didn't take as long for the land to recover between grazings, even during times of drought. Coerper told EcoRI News that buying land that incorporates silvopasture could be an affordable option for anyone who wants the benefits of farmland without the large investment.

"Forested land is just cheaper and more available in the Northeast," he said. "This is the resource that we have that we can run profitable businesses on and that we can produce a lot of food on."

Ethan Farrell of Sunset Farm has also reaped numerous benefits from converting some of his land to silvopasture. He said that clearing parts of the forested property provided more shade for the cows and gave them more opportunities to graze, which has helped increase their weight.

After setting up the system, Farrell noticed how "little maintenance" the land required, proving that when you let nature do its thing, it gives back a million times what you put into it.

Agroforestry is also taking root in other places across the world, including Pennsylvania, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Governments and farmers are realizing that sustainable agriculture and forestry helps people, animals, and the planet by improving crop yields, protecting humans and wildlife from heat stress, and returning the environment to a more symbiotic system.

Abby DeVries, livestock manager at Ocean Hour Farm in Newport, told EcoRI that, while it takes time for trees to grow, agroforestry offers plenty of long-term investment opportunities. As more farmers become interested in regenerative agriculture, we can expect to see these practices proliferate worldwide.

Another great way to benefit the environment is by eating more plant-based foods, which have a much lower pollution footprint and are healthier than animal products.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.