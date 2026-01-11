Researchers make incredible breakthrough in fight against looming threat to food supply: 'A promising path'

This could be a big boost for crop production.

Making crops more resilient to pests could be revolutionary to the agriculture industry and strengthen our food security.

Many insects feed on crops such as corn, peas, and beans, and infestations can be devastating to farmers. A paper published in the journal Biotechnology Journal proposes a new approach to gene editing that could combat this risk.

The researchers suggest that these plants can be intentionally modified to increase the presence of inhibitor proteins in their DNA. Wild ancestor versions of common plants typically had higher levels of these inhibitors that made them indigestible to insect pests.

But over the years, the domestication of wild plants and the development of modern farming and agriculture have led to crops losing their inhibitor proteins. Reestablishing them through gene editing would help curb the pest problem that plants once naturally managed.

"Gene editing using the technique ... and its variations give us the possibility of increasing the production of these inhibitors or making them more active in plants of interest to act specifically against insect pests, without the molecules being a problem for humans and animals that consume the plants or seeds," said Marcos Fernando Basso, lead author of the paper, per Phys.org.

"Therefore, it may be a promising path in the coming years."

It's difficult to modify them precisely so that the crops are still edible to humans and livestock but not to pests. The paper projects that sufficient advancements have been made in this field that it will be possible soon.

If implemented on a global scale, this could be a big boost for crop production and the security of our food supply. Plants can be infested by pests when they're in the field, but also during transportation and storage after harvesting.

This causes supply shortages, higher prices, and economic losses for growers. Adding an extra layer of protection against pest threats will save money, time, and stress, and help to prevent infestations from happening.

To combat these issues, consumers can do more with their leftovers or discover ways to store food for longer, which can reduce grocery costs and food waste.

