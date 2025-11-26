US firm makes major breakthrough in effort to replicate sun's energy: 'This is a really exciting time'

The world may be one step closer to developing a functional method for generating fusion energy, according to Power Magazine.

Fusion energy is the same sort that powers the sun. And, as the International Atomic Energy Agency has explained, nuclear fusion occurs when two light atoms combine to form a heavier atom, releasing a lot of energy.

If we could harness this reaction, we might be able to generate more of the energy we need while transitioning away from less sustainable sources. But there have been obstacles standing in the way of problem-free fusion development. For example, even the tiniest wisp of air can stop a fusion reaction, as experts noted in Power Magazine.

Now, Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Massachusetts says it is creating a container to keep a fusion reaction entirely airtight. The company has called this a "vacuum vessel," describing the 48-ton steel container as "instrumental," as CFS works toward "large-scale commercial fusion energy." As of late October, the first half of the vessel had been delivered.

"This is a really exciting time," said Brandon Sorbom, a CFS co-founder and its chief science officer, in a news release. "It's a big moment for us because we have a big piece of hardware showing up, but it's also just a really big moment for the industry."

While furthering fusion energy is an exciting prospect for many, researchers don't have all the kinks worked out just yet. There are still major obstacles to address in terms of sustaining and containing a fusion reaction that puts out more energy than it takes in — and doing so cost-effectively.

Nuclear fusion could one day create tremendous amounts of carbon-pollution-free electricity without the dangerous, long-lasting radioactive waste of today's nuclear fission reactors. But the technology to make a commercially viable fusion plant does not exist yet.

Still, if developers can effectively address these concerns, we could be looking at a more diverse and resilient energy mix down the line, with the potential to lower utility bills and mitigate the heat-trapping pollution that impacts air quality and drives rising global temperatures.

