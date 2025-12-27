House hunter breaks down next-gen HVAC technology that has experts raving: 'They slash your energy bills'

"Definitely something I want to see in my near future."

One house hunter discovered the magic of heat pumps during her search and shared a video explaining what makes this all-in-one heating and cooling technology so appealing.

Risha from the Conservation Law Foundation (@conservationlawfoundation) broke down how heat pumps work and explained that many energy experts recommend them for cutting utility bills and cutting pollution — and she did so while working on her pottery.

She encountered mini-split systems frequently during her housing search in Massachusetts, deciding to investigate what makes them stand out from traditional HVAC systems.

"[Heat pumps] absorb heat from the air outside and bring it into your house, or the opposite in the summer, which means they act as an AC and a heater all in one," she said.





"They slash your energy bills. By using less energy, you save more money, even with the upfront investment."

That's right on the money — heat pumps use far less energy than gas-, oil-, and propane-based systems, which directly translates to lower monthly bills. They also help to eliminate indoor air pollution from combustion and reduce your home's overall energy consumption.

What's more, as the electricity grid incorporates more solar and wind power, heat pumps become even cleaner and more affordable to operate.

Cold-climate heat pumps work effectively even in frigid temperatures, making them viable across most regions. You can install them as a mini-split system to heat and cool specific places or as whole-home solutions that replace traditional HVAC systems entirely.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Thinking about upgrading your home's heating and cooling? TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you to understand your options and save you up to 50% on your energy bills with a new, clean system. Helpfully, $0-down subscription options are available for those who can't justify the up-front costs.

The HVAC Explorer connects you with trusted, local partners to simplify the upgrading process. For example, Palmetto can provide you with a new HVAC system for no money down and subscription lease payments as low as $99 per month, including 12 free years of maintenance.

Additionally, installing solar panels as a part of your home upgrade can really multiply the savings. TCD's Solar Explorer is your starting point to connect with providers who can help you go solar and save up to $10,000 in the process. Be sure to also check out the free Home app by Palmetto to access thousands of dollars in rewards for home upgrades.

Massachusetts residents who install heat pumps can also check out Mass Save, the state's energy efficiency program.

"I called Mass Save myself, which is the Massachusetts program, and it was really easy to get on the phone with someone and ask all my questions," Risha noted.

"Even though I don't own a home, yet, hopefully, this type of modern affordable technology is definitely something I want to see in my near future," she said.

"I [love] my heat pump," one commenter wrote. "It was time to bite the bullet and replace our old wall furnaces and window units, and now our energy bills are cut in half. Hopefully, we can create ways for these to become the norm for all types of homes and buildings in the U.S."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.