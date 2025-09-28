Researchers make stunning breakthrough that could supercharge solar panels: 'Flips the conventional wisdom on its head'

Scientists have made a surprising discovery about the next generation of solar panels and energy storage that could turn conventional wisdom on its head.

According to a Loughborough University article, researchers from the university have discovered that the hotter new solar panels get, the better they store energy. They were looking at cutting-edge solar technology, photoelectrochemical flow cells, which act as both energy absorbers and a storage system.

They realized that as the cells heated up, the flow of electrochemical current improved, because ions moved faster and the electrolyte became more conductive.

"Instead of fighting against the sun's heat, our research shows we can harness it," said lead author Dr. Dowon Bae, of Loughborough University. "It flips the conventional wisdom on its head and gives us a new way to design solar storage systems that thrive in hot conditions."

This flies counter to how many solar panels and storage systems have been treated in the past, where the more they heated up, the less reliable they were in terms of effective storage. The researchers did find the sweet spot for heating up panels; their effectiveness plateaued at 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), but the discovery opens up a number of possibilities.

It could make solar power more affordable by removing the need for cooling systems and make the systems more accessible to hot climates where there is a lot of sun, but it gets too hot for older panels to operate efficiently.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Solar panels are the best way you can directly reduce your carbon footprint and save yourself big money on your energy bill. Panels can help get your monthly bills down to $0 or close to it, and EnergySage's free tools can expand those savings even further, connecting you with vetted local installers and saving you up to $10,000 on installing the panels.

Pairing solar power with electric appliances like heat pumps can push the savings even further, making your home much more efficient. Mitsubishi can help you find the heat pump you need and a trusted installer to put it in.

Ultimately, researchers hope this study will make solar power more accessible and easier to install, and that all-in-one solar panels and storage systems will soon be commonplace.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.