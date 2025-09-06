Conspiracy theorist sparks debate with false claim about solar panels: 'Did you even read the article?'

Fact-checking isn't just for scientists and journalists — sometimes it's the voices of regular people that keep misinformation from taking hold.

Solar panels are built to keep working even in intense heat. Redditors were quick to point this out after a post implied that the technology is unreliable in the very climate it's designed for and that clean energy is just an overhyped concept that fails in practice.

Citing a report by The Telegraph, a user suggested that the weather was too hot for solar panels and green energy is but a pipedream.

The post drew attention, but most of the responses contested it. "Did you even read the article?" one commenter shot back.

It appeared that the original poster twisted the headline — "Weather 'too hot' for solar panels" — into a misleading statement, framing a narrative that solar panels can't be relied on.



In reality, The Telegraph explained that though extreme heat makes solar panels slightly less efficient, their output in high temperatures is still significantly better than it is on cloudy days. For homeowners considering solar, this means panels will keep producing even during summer heat waves — while also helping lower rooftop temperatures and cooling costs.

Solar panels aren't just surviving in tough conditions — they're thriving worldwide. According to the Center for Sustainable Systems, in 2023 alone global solar power capacity jumped by 447 gigawatts, reaching a total of 1,624 GW — enough to power hundreds of millions of homes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The Energy Information Administration also noted that solar energy production is among the main drivers of the growth in more affordable energy production and consumption in recent years — proof that solar panels are reliable.

This isn't the first time misinformation has cast doubt on renewable energy. A conservative political commentator once denied the planet's overheating, and a seemingly credible video claimed that producing clean energy is just as harmful as using oil, gas, and coal. Both were debunked by a doctoral student who presented arguments based on hard facts.

Evidence-based responses help prevent misconceptions from becoming "truths". They also inspire more people to explore critical environmental issues — to question, fact-check, and join conversations about what's really happening to the planet.

In response to the original poster's question, "Is any aspect of green energy not a pipedream?" one user answered: "Yes. Green energy is not only produced via solar. Have you by chance heard of a place named 'Scotland'? For almost a decade, the Orkney Islands have generated more than their needs via wind, and tides. They are currently at around 130% of their needs. They send the excess power back to the mainland."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.