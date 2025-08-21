Startup launches revolutionary effort to solve widespread drinking water issue — here's what's happening

The company is only just getting started.

Recent startup HOPE Hydration is bringing clean drinking water to an event near you — but where does the funding come from?

According to Science.org, over 4 billion people lack access to safe drinking water. HOPE's 8-foot-tall water refill stations aim to change that.

How does one fund such a massive task? As thousands of people swarm to water refill stations at large events like Cannes Lions, SXSW, and Formula 1 races, there is nothing to do but watch the 55-inch screen on the station promote ad campaigns for partners like Nike, Yei, and Liquid IV, allowing companies to reach target consumers while providing a necessary service.

HOPE Hydration has Jorge Richardson, who made Forbes' 30 Under 30 marketing and advertising list in 2022, as CEO and cofounder. Through fundraising, they have brought the company's funding to $26 million, according to Forbes. This will go toward making water accessible to even more people.

Currently, there are a couple of permanent refill stations placed in the center of Times Square in New York City and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, in addition to temporary stations at large events.

Richardson came up with the idea after working with Closca, a Spanish water startup that was building an app to assist users in finding free water fountains nearby. While in this position, Richardson met Philip Thomas, who, at the time, was employed as CEO of Cannes Lions, an event that honors creative advertising. The two partnered in 2019 to bring more sustainability to large events — it was at this moment that Richardson realized the potential for merging sustainability and marketing.

Now, that idea has grown into a business model with the potential to make real change. HOPE's technology tackles multiple global issues at once: water insecurity, single-use plastic waste, and a lack of public hydration infrastructure.

By giving consumers access to free, clean drinking water without the environmental cost of bottled alternatives, HOPE is contributing to healthier communities, fewer plastic-filled ecosystems, and better public health outcomes.

The refill stations help people stay hydrated without relying on wasteful plastic bottles. For people in underserved areas or at high-traffic events, this isn't just convenient — it's lifesaving.

And the company is only just getting started. With installations planned in more airports, universities, and public spaces over the next 12 months, HOPE Hydration is shaping up to be a leader in sustainable public water access. As more companies get on board with sponsor-supported hydration, clean water could become a free, daily reality — and not just a privilege.

This isn't just a win for the planet — it's a win for people, too.

