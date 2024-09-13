College students make innovative EV charging breakthrough — here's how it could change the future of US power grids

"If students aren't charging their cars, the energy that the system is generating will be used elsewhere on campus."

Engineering students at Hope College in Michigan gave the university reason for hope with their multipurpose solar-powered electric vehicle chargers that can also generate energy for the campus.

The innovative system captures solar energy, which powers four EV charging stations that any student with an EV can use, provided they buy a special parking tag that gives them full access to the chargers throughout the school year.

According to a Hope College blog, the EV charging system was installed over the summer and came online in August. Best of all, even when the chargers aren't in use, they'll be powering buildings rather than vehicles.

"It's tied to the grid, so it will all go right into the building. If students aren't charging their cars, the energy that the system is generating will be used elsewhere on campus," Michelle Seppala Gibbs, the university's director of the office of sustainability, said in a statement.

Electric vehicles are surging in popularity since they're cheaper to power and maintain than gas-powered cars, and the $7,500 tax credit available for some models makes them even more affordable. As more drivers switch to EVs, expanding charging stations on college campuses and elsewhere is crucial to ensure a smooth transition.

While Hope College already had one EV charger for faculty and staff members, the latest chargers are the first to be powered by the sun. That helps reduce reliance on a grid powered mainly by dirty fuel sources like oil and gas, making the university a cleaner, greener place to teach and learn.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The campus also boasts two other solar-energy collection systems created by engineering students: one that recharges battery-powered golf carts and other equipment used by the maintenance crew, and another at Kleinheksel Cottage, a student housing unit built in 1892 that was retrofitted with energy upgrades.

The EV chargers will help further the campus' sustainability goals and make it easier for students to charge their cars. The college will keep tabs on the solar panels' energy output, as well as the popularity of the charging stations. The hope (no pun intended) is that the chargers are such a big hit the campus must install more to meet demand.

"This is kind of a test case. If we can prove that students are using them, we'd love to do more around campus," Nick Duthler, Hope's Physical Plant project manager, said in a statement.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.