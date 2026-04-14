Honda's 'funky, cute' EV hits new market for an affordable $27,000

"In terms of what it will do for us, the price point will be very important."

Honda's electric Super-N hatchback is headed to the U.K. this July, with models expected to start as low as $27,000, according to Electrek.

While many EV brands are known for their luxury offerings, Honda is breaking the mold by selling a far more affordable electric car, the Honda Super-N, currently available in Japan under the name Super-One.

The Super-N, with its simulated seven-speed transmission, will have a driving range of roughly 128 miles, but this figure can go up to 199 miles if only used for city driving.

Honda's head of U.K. Operations, Rebecca Adamson, described the Super-N to Autocar as "a very funky, cute Honda."

And it certainly lives up to Adamson's description, weighing a little over 2,800 pounds and measuring only 11 feet in length. The Super-N will deliver 63 horsepower, except in Boost Mode, where it can increase output to nearly 93 horsepower.

Beyond hyping up its appearance, Adamson told Autocar that the main benefit of this car may be its affordability, saying, "In terms of what it will do for us, the price point will be very important."

And with gas prices rising around the world, EVs are increasing in popularity as a means of avoiding high fueling and maintenance costs. But while the U.K. will have access to the "funky, cute EV," there are no current plans for the model to head to U.S. markets.

But for U.K. residents, Autocar expects the Super-N will fit right in, with its official review stating the Honda Super-N's "compact footprint means it'll be at home on cramped U.K. roads … [but its] deceptively airy interior is practical enough for small families."

As more affordable EVs enter markets around the world, we can expect vehicles' electric ranges to increase, in addition to having more affordable options, like the Super-N. Pre-orders for this electric vehicle will open later this month.

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