Tech expert shares firsthand look at ultra-futuristic vehicle with head-turning design: 'Very unique look'

Honda recently unveiled a couple of very futuristic-looking electric vehicles that will be sure to get a lot of attention.

Tech expert and TikToker booredatwork (@boredatwork) posted a video from the 2025 CES trade show revealing the 2027 Honda 0 SUV and the Honda 0 Saloon, and it's safe to say he was impressed.

The video begins showing the SUV, and it looks like nothing currently on the road. But rather than trying to describe it, the poster sums it up pretty well, saying, "This has got to be the funkiest Honda I've ever seen … Very unique look, very different, very vibe-y. Futuristic. And I'm kind of digging it."

Then he moved on to the Saloon, which he calls the sedan in the video. He calls the Saloon "very different" and says, "I do like the shape." He compares the look of it to a Lamborghini Countach, which was produced from 1973 to 1990, and seemed like a technical innovation well beyond its time, and was the dream car for any child of the '80s that had even the slightest interest in cars.

Sleek and futuristic best describe the 0 Series prototypes unveiled at the CES trade show, and that just might work to spur the imaginations of drivers the same way the Countach did decades ago, only these cars will actually be affordable.

Honda has also put an emphasis on these cars being fun to drive. That, along with the sleek design, could convince consumers to make their next car an EV. EVs generally save car owners money over the life of the vehicle due to the fact that they don't require the same routine maintenance as gas-powered vehicles, and they obviously don't require the same fuel costs.

Those benefits are on top of the fact that EVs don't produce pollution that contributes to the overheating of the planet, causing more severe and more frequent extreme weather events.

One person commented on the video, "I'd buy one."

Another commenter clearly likes the futuristic design, commenting, "Look[s] like [a] car in BLADE RUNNER 2049. I love it."

