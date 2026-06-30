Australian renters are illegally plugging portable home batteries into mains as rules lag demand

"This year would be amazing to see recognition of the product and the category itself."

Renew Economy reports that some Australians are already connecting portable home batteries to their household mains despite rules that prohibit it.

That choice highlights a wider policy mismatch: Renters and people in apartments want access to cheaper, cleaner backup power, but the regulations have not evolved to meet that demand. And since many can't install rooftop solar or traditional battery systems, some are turning to unauthorized plug-in alternatives instead.

What's happening?

According to Renew Economy, Australia had passed 400,000 home battery installations by May, with a federal rebate helping fuel the rapid growth. Even so, renters and apartment dwellers are often unable to use rooftop solar or traditional home battery setups.

With those options out of reach for many people, some consumers are resorting to unauthorized plug-in devices. Phil Krok, Anker Solix's sales manager in Australia, told the outlet that programs such as the federal Solar Sharer scheme and Victoria's Midday Power Saver could add pressure to make those benefits available to renters and apartment residents too.

"Younger Australians are the majority who rent and don't have access to renewable resources," Krok said.

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Why does it matter?

Breaking the rules is only part of the issue. Experts say there are genuine safety risks if batteries made for other markets — or sold through online marketplaces without Australian approval — are connected to local electrical systems.

Glen Morris, founder of battery and solar tester Smart Energy Labs, said the practice is already underway, including by one apartment resident he knows who has four batteries plugged in. He said Germany's approved balcony systems run at relatively low power, but warned about "blind RCDs," meaning safety switches that may fail to operate properly if DC current is fed into an AC circuit.

In practical terms, that means safety devices may fail to detect a fault, potentially exposing residents or workers to electric-shock risks. Experts warn that plug-in batteries continue to feed electricity into a circuit even after the power has been turned off, creating a likely danger for electricians.

Beyond the immediate safety concerns, the policy lag also risks slowing progress toward a cleaner and more equitable energy future. While homeowners can benefit from lower power bills, blackout protection, and greater energy independence, renters are often left out. Battery storage remains one of the most effective tools households can use to keep essential appliances running during outages and reduce energy costs.

What's being done?

Momentum has been growing for Australia to permit balcony solar and plug-in batteries, following Germany's example, Renew Economy reported. Morris said that the technology is also being examined by officials in several European countries and by regulators in 15 U.S. states.

Krok said the concept has been met with enthusiasm by people in the New South Wales energy department. He also said Anker Solix is preparing an Australian website to coincide with the Solar Sharer scheme's expected October launch, allowing people to register interest and helping build momentum for a framework.

"There are people doing it already, and there are people doing it in a safe way, who are using products that are approved for use in [other] places, for instance Europe," Morris said.

Krok added: "This year would be amazing to see recognition of the product and the category itself. And to have some sort of framework to allow customers to get on board."

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