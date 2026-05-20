Heat and EVs could save European households thousands and blunt energy shocks, report finds

"The fossil fuel price spikes we are seeing today are not an accident."

With conflict-related fuel shocks once again rattling energy markets, families are taking a closer look at ways to reduce their monthly bills.

According to the data from Danish green think tank CONCITO, summarized by Euronews, the average European Union household could save about 2,200 euros, or roughly $2,553, per year by replacing fuel-powered heating with a heat pump and a gas-guzzling car with an electric vehicle.

Interest in heat pumps and EVs is reportedly rising in several European markets, and CONCITO described electrification as the "most powerful tool" for protecting Europeans from fuel-related budget burdens.

According to the analysis, the potential savings were "substantial everywhere" across the five countries included in the study. Of those studied, France had the highest projected savings, with households expected to save about 3,070 euros ($3,560) annually after switching to a heat pump and EV.

German households could save at least 1,950 euros ($2,260) per year, Spanish households about 2,000 euros ($2,320), Polish households 1,870 euros ($2,170), and Italian households 1,780 euros ($2,060).

What makes those figures stand out even more is that they were calculated using Eurostat data from before the U.S. and Israel's war on Iran. As the report put it, the estimates should be seen as "relatively conservative," and recent price increases "only strengthen the business case for electrification and the political imperative to protect consumers from price shocks."

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Households that electrify both heating and transportation are less exposed to the volatility of oil and gas markets, which can send monthly energy costs soaring with little warning.

CONCITO's Jens Mattias Clausen summed it up bluntly: "The fossil fuel price spikes we are seeing today are not an accident, they are the predictable consequence of Europe's continued dependence on oil and gas — around 90% of which is imported."

There are environmental upsides, too. Heat pumps are generally much more efficient than gas boilers, EVs eliminate tailpipe pollution, and rooftop solar helps households tap more homegrown clean energy. Together, those upgrades can cut climate pollution while also improving local air quality.

The biggest obstacle is upfront costs. CONCITO found that a targeted subsidy of 4,500 euros ($5,220) could cut an average EU household's heat-pump payback period to roughly five years. Many countries already offer grants or incentives to help cover installation costs, especially for lower-income households.

In the U.S., those looking for an HVAC upgrade should check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace for competitive price estimates from vetted installers and information on local incentives.

If you want to upgrade but are concerned about steep initial costs, Palmetto offers $0-down HVAC leases that come with 12 years of free maintenance.

Meanwhile, the Merino Mono offers a non-whole-home heat pump option. Its high-tech unit offers targeted heating and cooling at a fraction of the price of larger systems.

Euronews noted that EV prices are approaching parity with gas cars in many countries. In the U.K., Autotrader reported in April that buying a new EV now costs less on average than buying a gas model.

Octopus Electric Vehicles also said that leasing many EVs now costs no more — and in some cases less — than leasing their petrol counterparts.

CONCITO observed that households could save even more if governments adjusted energy taxes and if people charged EVs or ran electric systems during off-peak hours, when power is cheaper.

The market appears to be moving in that direction. Euronews noted that U.K. heat pump sales were up by more than 50% in the first three weeks of March compared to February.

Meanwhile, residential heat pump sales in France, Germany, and Poland averaged a 25% increase in the first quarter of 2026 compared to last year.

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