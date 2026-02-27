Homeowner shares honest review of the invisible home tech that's going viral: 'How do I not burn my hand?'

After showing off her new induction stove online, one creator on TikTok answered questions about how its incredible safety features let her interact with it in a way that no other stove is capable of.

"Am I the only one wondering how she can touch the stove while it's on?" asked a commenter on a previous video who was quoted in the newer clip by TikToker Allyiah (@allyiahsface).

While this might seem surprising to those unfamiliar with the new technology, a safe, touchable surface is actually a common feature of induction stoves. Allyiah demonstrates it more fully in the newer video using an induction stove that is seamlessly blended into a wood-finished countertop.

"So everyone's major concern was how do I not burn my hand all the time?" she says. "It's an induction stove, which means that it only heats up very specific kinds of pots and pans."

She then demonstrates how she can bring a pan of water to boil on the stove, but touching the countertop immediately around it is completely safe. She even picks up the boiling pan and sets her hand where it was just sitting without getting burned, then puts the pan back down and shows that it resumes boiling.

"It will never burn me," she says confidently.

Induction stoves aren't just safe and stylish. They're also a simple, affordable way to avoid the drawbacks and health risks caused by gas stoves, such as the increased risk of asthma due to the fumes.

In some states, you can get as much as $840 in subsidies when you buy an induction range. Not only that, but when you use them to cook, you'll get done faster and save money on energy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

If you aren't in a good position to renovate your kitchen, you can still get a plug-in induction burner for your countertop. They fit almost any budget, starting as low as $50.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



