Homeowner shares affordable solution to surviving state's frequent blackouts: 'I looked into installing a Tesla Powerwall, but it was expensive'

"Over the past year I've been trying to figure out a better way to deal with more frequent power outages."

Relying on the electric grid means being beholden to the whims of large energy companies.

One Redditor shared a workaround that saves money on electric bills and keeps the lights on during power outages: solar-powered battery backup.

"Over the past year I've been trying to figure out a better way to deal with more frequent power outages," the user posted to Reddit's r/SolarDIY community. "I looked into installing a Tesla Powerwall, but it was expensive. So I went with a more affordable setup instead: a portable power station."

The Redditor explained how they use a solar-powered generator for backup energy during outages. They also noted that the system charges from the grid during off-peak hours when energy is less expensive. It then stores that energy to power household appliances when electricity prices are high, leading to savings compared to grid power alone.

The user also noted that they plan to maximize their energy savings by installing solar panels. Solar systems, from expansive rooftop setups to backup power stations, are among the best ways to save money on home energy.

Solar power is an especially prudent choice in areas prone to frequent power outages, like California.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, which powers the original poster's home, occasionally shuts off power to reduce the chance of electric infrastructure starting wildfires. While these outages are necessary, they can be frustrating to homeowners who face sky-high energy costs when the electricity is flowing.

One California homeowner installed his own DIY solar panels rather than pay $700 per month in bills to PG&E. Another Redditor went the backup battery route to avoid PG&E's frequent blackouts.

Commenters on the Reddit post were unsure how much money the OP would save by using battery power during peak hours, but they reiterated the money-saving potential of solar panels.

Some posted photos of their own backyard solar setups. One responded, "I built a solar generator unit just for that."

